George Santos Allegedly Paid For Adult Entertainment Site With Campaign Funds

Congressman George Santos is being accused of using campaign funds to make payments on the adult entertainment site OnlyFans.

Santos is currently facing major legal trouble after being charged with nearly two dozen offenses, including conspiracy to commit offenses against the U.S., wire fraud, making false statements to the FEC, falsifying records submitted to the FEC, aggravated identity theft and device fraud. He’s also facing ethics issues in the House of Representatives, and an ethics report claims he did the one thing no Congressman ever wants to be caught doing:

Spending campaign cash on a porn website.

George Santos allegedly used campaign money on OnlyFans. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

George Santos accused of spending campaign cash on OnlyFans.

The report alleges money meant for campaign purposes sent through RedStone Strategies was then used by the New York Congressman for extravagant expenses, including OnlyFans, according to Mediaite.

“After the $50,000 from RedStone was deposited into Representative Santos’ personal accounts, the funds were used to, among other things: pay down personal credit card bills and other debt; make a $4,127.80 purchase at Hermes; and for smaller purchases at OnlyFans; Sephora; and for meals and for parking,” the ethics complaint alleges.

Santos is also accused of using the money on Botox, a trip to the Hamptons and trips to Atlantic City. Send me your thoughts on that to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Ethics report: George Santos used campaign funds to pay for OnlyFans, Botox, Sephorahttps://t.co/AAUJSEIZAd pic.twitter.com/9oHXJaAr2q — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 16, 2023

Santos is a dirty dog!

Everyone knows there are plenty of corrupt politicians. In fact, your default setting as an American citizen should be that any politician you come across shouldn’t be trusted until proven otherwise. Just a little friendly advice.

They lie, cheat, steal and do whatever they think they can get away with. It’s the same with a lot of people in positions of power.

However, spending campaign cash on OnlyFans is next level. Personally, I do not have OnlyFans, and never would. But I do know it’s not that expensive. It’s a few bucks a month. Why would George Santos be dumb enough to pay for that with campaign money? Could he not afford the $5.99 a month out of his own pocket?

Of all the things to get popped for, OnlyFans is right near the top of the list. I now have even more questions. Who was he subscribed to? Is George Santos an Allie Rae or Kendra Lust fan? This demands much more investigation.

George Santos accused of using campaign money on OnlyFans. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

If there was ever a time to open all the books and waste no expense for an investigation, it’s right now. Find out who he allegedly was paying for to see on OnlyFans, and do it immediately!