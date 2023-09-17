Odell Beckham Wears Travis Hunter Shirt Prior To Ravens-Bengals

Videos by OutKick

The Baltimore Ravens are facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday on the road in Week 2. Although Boulder, Co., is over 1,200 miles from Paycor Stadium, Odell Beckham decided to pay homage to Buffaloes star Travis Hunter.

Hunter’s Buffaloes overcame an upset bid from Colorado State late Saturday night with a two-overtime victory. However, Hunter was not on the field. He took a clear cheap shot from Rams defender Henry Blackburn in the first quarter.

Henry Blackburn was assessed a personal foul after this late hit on Travis Hunter. pic.twitter.com/0avKi1erLU — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2023

Hunter went to the hospital and head coach Deion Sanders says he’s out “for a few weeks.” Mohamed Karma hit Blackburn later in the game, as he was the player who Buffaloes wide receiver Xavier Weaver juked to score the late touchdown that led to the game-tying two-point conversion.

Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn took a cheap shot on Travis Hunter that sent him to the hospital and will have him out for weeks.



Anyways, here’s a video of him getting cooked for the game-tying touchdown pic.twitter.com/etrLKjq1vT — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 17, 2023

Colorado Buffalo and Coach Prime mania is sweeping the mania. Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham is one of the NFL players swept up in madness, electing to wear a Travis Hunter shirt on the field for warmups prior to the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Travis Hunter shirt and Randy Moss cleats for @obj. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BIgfUGGsOD — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 17, 2023

Travis Hunter famously plays both offense and defense for Colorado. That’s very rare in today’s game once kids get past high school.

Though, many NFL wide receivers would probably make exceptional cornerback. Justin Jefferson, for example, showed in Week 1 that he has no problem hitting people.

Justin Jefferson confirmed best wide receiver and linebacker in the league



(Watch the hit) pic.twitter.com/ayUbrhuQBa — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 10, 2023

How fascinating would it be to see guys like Jefferson and Beckham line up and play defense?

It’s cool to see Beckham pay homage to Hunter, especially after he suffered that devastating injury.

Hopefully, Hunter recovers quickly. He’s easily one of the most exciting players in college football.

Baltimore Ravens WR Odell Beckham wore a shirt depicting Colorado star Travis Hunter prior to his team’s game against the Bengals. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Ravens are going to try to channel their inner Colorado Buffaloes in Week 2 against the Bengals.

Baltimore won their first game against Houston and Week 1 and look to remain undefeated, like Colorado, in a Week 2 AFC North showdown against the Bengals.