Justin Jefferson Absolutely BLOWS UP Tampa Bay DB Following Kirk Cousins INT

The Minnesota Vikings played an incredibly up-and-down first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Kirk Cousins completed 22 passes for 273 yards in the first 30 minutes. Justin Jefferson gained 138 yards on seven catches, picking up right where he left off.

That’s the good. The bad is that Cousins lost two fumbles and threw an interception. So, despite Baker Mayfield completing just 6-15 throws for Tampa Bay in the first half, the game headed to halftime tied at 10-10.

Justin Jefferson catches a pass from Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and then stiff arms Carlton Davis III of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Just before halftime, Minnesota appeared poised to score and take the lead into the break. But Cousins threw a pass behind receiver KJ Osborn and Buccaneers UDFA Christian Izien took the ball away for an interception.

As Izien sprinted up the field, attempting to make a big return, Justin Jefferson came out of nowhere and absolutely laid a BOMB of a hit on the defensive back.

Justin Jefferson confirmed best wide receiver and linebacker in the league



(Watch the hit) pic.twitter.com/ayUbrhuQBa — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 10, 2023

Justin Jefferson trying to single-handely will Kirk Cousins and the Vikings to victory

Credit to Izien for both the interception and managing to hang onto the ball following a devastating hit by the Vikings star wide receiver. It goes to shows that Jefferson is just an all-around incredible football player.

Not only is he the best wide receiver in the NFL, but he could probably play defensive back if he really wanted to.

Of course, he’s far more valuable as an elite wide receiver. But showing off his hustle and hitting makes him all the more deserving of the massive contract extension he so desperately wants.

However, he and the team failed to come to terms on that deal prior to the start of the season.

So far, Jefferson is playing like a man who wants his money.

And he’s going to get it, eventually.