Justin Jefferson, Vikings Won’t Come To Terms On Extension Before Opener

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will not have a contract extension before the team’s season opener on Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news with just hours to go before the Vikings kick off their 2023 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Furthermore, Schefter — citing league sources — claimed that talks would not resume until after the season.

Vikings’ All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson is not expected to sign a contract extension before Sunday’s opener, per sources. Both sides made a strong effort to get a deal done, but the plan now is to revisit after the season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2023

Well, this certainly won’t become one hell of a distraction during the season.

Still, it shouldn’t be a surprise that an extension isn’t coming together in a hurry. Especially considering Jefferson is expected to command a record-breaking payday.

While Schefter noted that both sides made strong efforts to cut a deal, not getting it done before the season is less than ideal. Sure, they can agree to table discussions until the season wraps up, but there’s going to continue to be a buzz around Jefferson’s extension as the season progresses.

By not getting a deal done now, the Vikings will need to throw down a solid season. One that will make Justin Jefferson want to stick around for years to come.

The ex-LSU Tiger is only entering his 4th NFL season. In that time he has already asserted himself as one of the league’s foremost receivers.

Last season, Jefferson led the league with 129 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards. Those numbers were good enough to earn him a Pro Bowl nod and AP Offensive Player of the Year honors.

In his first three NFL seasons, Jefferson has never had less than 1,400 receiving yards in a season.

However, in the postseason, the New York Giants managed to contain Jefferson. They held him to 47 yards in the NFC Wild Card round last season.

