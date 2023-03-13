Odell Beckham Still Wants $20 Million Annually: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Odell Beckham, Jr. doesn’t care if he’s been away from the game for a year, he wants elite money.

Days after working out for 12 to 14 NFL teams in Arizona on Friday, which received overwhelmingly positive reviews, new reports state that Odell is seeking a new contract worth $20 million annually.

Teams seen attending the workout on Friday include the New York Giants, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

It’s a brow-raising number considering OBJ is only 13 months removed from tearing his ACL and hasn’t splashed in the regular season since he was a New York Giant, but will a team cough up the money to sign the 30-year-old wideout?

Had to show love to my guy @obj at his private workout! pic.twitter.com/Nu4OJm1lOL — Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) March 11, 2023

Along OBJ’s free agency visits, one requirement frequently cited by Odell’s team was looking at playoff-hopeful teams first.

It’s hard to imagine that teams rumored to be interested in Beckham like the Buffalo Bills or Giants will cough up that much money to acquire a WR who still has to prove himself after the injury.

The highest-paid wideout on a per-year basis is Miami’s Tyreek Hill, who signed a four-year, $120 million deal, earning $25.5 million annually.

Unless Odell budges off the reported number, the veteran wideout must sign with a team desperate for pass catchers. And if a team’s desperate enough to sign Odell to $20 million a year, chances are they aren’t sniffing the postseason.