Odell Beckham Scores TD On 31st Birthday For Ravens, First In 630 Days

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. finally scored a touchdown. After missing the entire 2022 season, Beckham got into the end zone (with the football) for the first time since Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

The touchdown came in “garbage time” in a blowout win for the Ravens over the Seattle Seahawks. The game was so out of hand that Lamar Jackson wasn’t even playing anymore. Instead, the pass came from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

But Beckham doesn’t care about that. Neither does Jackson, who was HYPED to see his guy finally hit pay dirt in Ravens uniform.

God got a sense of humor illl tell ya tht 😭 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 5, 2023

Odell Beckham caught a touchdown from Matthew Stafford in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory to cap the 2021 season. Unfortunately, Beckham tore his ACL later in that game. He did not play at all last season before signing with Baltimore this offseason.

Beckham’s Ravens tenure didn’t get off to a great start as he failed to top 50 yards receiving in his first six games and missed two more because of injury.

Of course, the Ravens don’t care about that as they moved to 6-2 and are arguably the best team in the NFL right now.

Beckham grabbed five passes for 56 yards and that touchdown Sunday. His last touchdown came 630 day ago, by far the longest stretch of OBJ’s NFL career.

Odell Beckham Jr. catches his first touchdown pass as a member of the the Baltimore Ravens and does so on his 31st birthday. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Although, it’s not the first time he went over a calendar year without scoring. Beckham had a two-touchdown game against the Dallas Cowboys in October of 2020, but didn’t score again until the following November.

Odell Beckham’s touchdown came on his birthday. It was the first NFL game he’d ever played on his birthday, too.

Now 31 years old, Beckham probably doesn’t have a lot of NFL touchdowns left in his career.

But, he got one Sunday.

Enjoy it, Odell. And, happy birthday.