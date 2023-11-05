Baltimore Ravens Make Argument They’re Best Team In AFC And Expert Says Perhaps Best In NFL

Videos by OutKick

The debate about what AFC team is the conference’s best has been joined by the Baltimore Ravens.

There are folks who look at the AFC and see the Chiefs doing Chiefs things, with seven wins in nine games — including a 21-14 win over the Dolphins in Germany on Sunday.

And, of course, the Jaguars, Bills, Steelers and Dolphins are not done stating their case. But to all of that we present the Baltimore Ravens.

The giant killers.

Baltimore beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. And it wasn’t really close. The Ravens not only outscored the Seahawks by nearly five touchdowns in a 37-3 final, but the manner in which they authored this was dominant.

“I think this might be the best team in the NFL that I’ve seen,” CBS analyst Tony Romo said during the game broadcast.

“It’s great,” coach John Harbaugh said. “As a coach it’s fulfilling because all the things you work on, all the things guys work on, it’s easy when you see it transfer onto the field in a game. Guys are having success.”

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 05: Geno Stone #26 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ravens Totally Dominate Seahawks

The measure of that success could be seen in some pertinent game statistics and facts.

First downs: The Ravens had 23 more than Seattle, which had only six.

That spoke to a defense that is still coming together but is playing as a great unit.

“We talk about dominating,” said linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who celebrated his arrival to the team last week by causing a fumble against Seattle QB Geno Smith. “It’s something that we lean on each for and we mean it. We don’t just go out there to win, we want to dominate.”

Total yards: The Ravens went over 500 yards and had 364 more than Seattle.

Rushing yards: The Ravens had 298, which was 268 more than Seattle. The only reason they didn’t reach 300 rushing yards is because they kneeled at the end of the game, costing them a couple of yards in the stat book.

This happened against a Seattle defense that was eighth in the NFL against the rush before the game and last week added defensive tackle Leonard Williams to improve that.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 05: Keaton Mitchell #34 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball during the first half in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Ravens Beating Best Of Best

Also consider that this 34-point margin matched the biggest loss for coach Pete Carroll in his Seattle tenure.

This game was basically over after three quarters. It was was the reason Tyler Huntly took over at quarterback for Lamar Jackson with 12 minutes to play. So Jackson played only three quarters and three minutes.

And this whipping is just part of the story. Because this was the second time the Ravens demolished one of the NFC’s best teams in the last three weeks after their thorough 38-6 victory against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions and Seahawks entered their games against Baltimore as the leaders in their respective divisions. And the Ravens outscored them 75-9 in consecutive home games.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 05: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens scrambles during the first half in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Wants Team ‘Locked In’

That makes the case the Ravens are coming. They’re asserting themselves. So what happens if they hit their stride or a peak?

“We play like that we don’t need to hit no peak or stride, just keep staying locked in how we are,” Jackson said. “Just play everybody the same way — physicality, and defending what’s ours. Our home turf.”

There’s seemingly only one thing that can keep the from continuing. So what is it that can slow the Baltimore march?

“They’re a complete football team,” Romo said. “It’s going to come down to health.”

That’s fair because it’s what has derailed the Ravens the past couple of years.

And, of course, the injury that truly matters is one to Jackson.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 05: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after a touchdown during the first half in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson Fine Despite Minor Injury Scare

You’ll recall last season the Ravens were headed in a good direction near the midway point in the season. They had a 6-2 record with Jackson in the lineup. And then Jackson suffered a knee injury, which forced him to miss the remainder of the regular season and a playoff game.

The Ravens played six games without Jackson, including the playoff game. And lost four of those.

Same thing in 2021. The Ravens were 8-4 the second week of December when Jackson suffered an ankle injury after throwing only four passes. The Ravens lost that game and four more after that to finish out of the playoffs.

That’s the reason folks in Baltimore kind of held their collective breath Sunday when Jackson got up slowly after a quarterback keeper and seemed to be limping. He stayed in the game but only until the end of the series and then he wad done.

“He’s OK,” Harbaugh said. “He seems like he’s OK”

Harbaugh then turned to Jackson and asked if he’s OK.

“Yeah, I’m good,” Jackson said.

Sigh of relief for Baltimore. Because if Jackson is good, they are very good.

