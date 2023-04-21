Odell Beckham Jr. Suspect In Assault Investigation, Video Evidence Might Prove He’s Innocent: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Police are reportedly investigating Odell Beckham Jr. over an alleged assault.

The Ravens WR is being accused by an unnamed woman of putting “his hand around her neck” at Delilah in Los Angeles several weeks ago, according to TMZ.

The woman alleges the NFL player “went up to her and grabbed her throat with light pressure,” according to the same report. Neither left the venue after the alleged incident and there were no further issues throughout the night. The accuser filed a report a few days later.

Odell Beckham Jr. accused of assault. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. might be cleared by video evidence.

However, OBJ, through a rep, is denying anything happened, and he might have some solid evidence on his side.

Delilah owner John Terzian told TMZ, “We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false. There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred.

Odell Beckham Jr. denies assault allegation. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The allegation against OBJ comes shortly after he agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The deal has a maximum value of $18 million.

Now, he has to deal with a major allegation off the field, which he denies happened. If there is truly video of him on the night in question, this whole situation should be figured out very quickly.

Odell Beckham Jr. denies he did anything wrong in assault investigation. (Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images)

