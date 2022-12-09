Odell Beckham Doesn’t See The Point Of Playing During The Regular Season

Now it’s easier to understand why Odell Beckham is not signed.

The Beckham saga of where he’s signing, when’s he playing and whether or not he is healthy was somewhat addressed on Thursday evening’s NFL on Prime broadcast. By Beckham himself.

And here’s the money quote:

“I haven’t made the decision,” said Beckham, who has visited with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball during Super Bowl LVI. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Odell Reveals Mindset On Decision

“For me, I would like to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks, and then let’s talk about it,” Beckham added about his vision for the remainder of this season. “I’ve played football for a long time. I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t.



“Like, I would rather play when that pressure’s on. I rather play when the lights is on. I went through the whole playoffs and after having my first bad playoff experience, all I’m ready for is to clear that off my name.”

Beckham’s “bad playoff experience” came last season as a member of the Rams when his team won the Super Bowl. Beckham played in the game but suffered his ACL knee injury in the first half.

Now it’s easy to understand why no team has rushed to sign Beckham. He obviously isn’t enthusiastic about, or perhaps physically ready to contribute at the moment.

Indeed, a source has told OutKick this week that Beckham won’t be ready to play until the end of December. And the regular season ends Jan. 8.

But the idea Beckham is basically saying he’s not enthusiastic about trying to get on the field before the playoffs is curious.

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates during the Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Not A Good Look For Beckham

How would that play out in a locker room, where players this time of the season make sacrifices to get on the field?

How is this a culture fit for any team adding him when a player admits he doesn’t hold the remainder of the regular season in any high regard and rather just come on stage “when the lights is on?”

This is not a good look for Beckham publicly. And it probably didn’t play well among teams privately — although no team has officially commented.

Beckham didn’t say where he’s going to end up but it seems he’d really prefer to play for the Giants.

“I’ll say this but it doesn’t mean anything,” Beckham said. “I don’t feel like [Giants running back] Saquon Barkley and I got to do what we were supposed to do. That’s all I got to say. This is my brother and my family, it’s something that feels special. That’s all I’m going to say.”

The Giants are and fighting for a playoff spot. Wonder if that matters to Beckham because now we’re talking about the remainder of the regular season.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero