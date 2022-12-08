Odell Beckham Jr.’s Driver — Danny Boy Hustle Hard — Claims To Know Who He’s Signing With

Where Odell Beckham Jr. plans to sign once he’s ready for action has been a season-long saga. Quite a few teams have been floated as possible landing sports but the final choice is anyone’s guess… aside from his driver.

Or at least, that’s what Backham’s driver Daniel Chalet — A.K.A Danny Boy Hustle Hard — says,

Chalet claims to be the “official driver” for both Beckham and Giants running back Saquon Barkley. He took to Instagram on Wednesday to do some “big J” journalism.

“Odell isn’t goin to no Cowboys. You know where he’s goin? He’s coming back here.” – Odell Beckham Jr’s personal driver. pic.twitter.com/8x530ROMfq — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) December 8, 2022

“You people thought that Odell was going to the Cowboys, right?” Chalet said to set the stage. “Let me tell you people something: I am better than f–king Adam Schefter. I am better than f–king Jordan Schultz. He is not going to no Cowboys. You want to know where he’s going?” the Hersey native asked, rhetorically.

“To the f–king right here.”

The Jets?

No, of course not. He’s talking about the Giants.

In light of recent events, he may truly be better than Adam Schefter if this pans out.

Given that he’s been in close proximity to Beckham, maybe our pal Danny Boy Hustle Hard is on to something and has some real info.

The Giants reportedly have interest in bringing Beckham into the fold, but as OutKick’s Armando Salguero wrote recently, it doesn’t make much sense.

Beckham visited the Cowboys this week, however, they didn’t extend him an offer. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that the lack of an offer was due to some concern that Beckham will not be ready for action in 2022.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could surprise us all but getting the sense the #Cowboys are walking away from this one due to concerns about his ability to play this season. I’ll explain. pic.twitter.com/8rqygL5rFA — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 7, 2022

Despite not hitting the field at all, it has still been an eventful 2022 season for OBJ. He was recently escorted off of a plane in Miami.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle