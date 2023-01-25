Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Incredibly Obnoxious Reaction To Sha’Carri Richardson Being Kicked Off A Plane

Odell Beckham Jr. is somewhat of an expert on acting like a child and being kicked off of a plane, so he decided to weigh in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s recent booting from a flight. Unsurprisingly, OBJ’s reaction was immature and utterly ridiculous.

Richardson, an American track and field star, was kicked off an American Airlines flight on Saturday. She posted the incident on Instagram that showed an altercation with a flight attendant.

Richardson claimed that the flight attendant asked her to stop talking on her phone prior to takeoff. She complied but didn’t appreciate the “tone” he used so decided to make an all-about-me scene on the plane.

Fellow passengers asked Richardson to stop the argument so the flight could take off, which only made her more upset.

“Y’all see him right? Y’all see him right? Y’all see him right? I’m sorry, it’s not me,” Richardson says in the video. “Talk to him. No ma’am. Do not talk to me like that. I’m an adult. Do not talk to me like that. Do not talk to me like that. Tell him to stop. If you do not know what’s going on, do not yell at me.”

Richardson was eventually escorted off of the plane while her fellow passengers applauded.

OBJ Reacts Like A Child To Sha’Carri Richardson Being Booted From Her Flight

OBJ reacted to the video by commenting “WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTT” with 11 laughing emojis. “BUTTT IM THE A–HOLE.”

Well, Odell, two things can be true at once.

While Richardson being kicked off of her flight was a bad look it doesn’t even compare to the absurdity surrounding Odell Beckham Jr.’s situation.

OBJ was found going in and out of consciousness on an American Airlines flight on November 27. He got frustrated with flight attendants asking him to put his seatbelt on, he refused to do so, and the entire plane had to deboard due to him acting like a four-year-old.

Bodcam footage shows the moments before Odell Beckham Jr was kicked off the airplane in Miami



Odell got angry with passengers after they kept looking at him & telling him to get off the flight pic.twitter.com/U9xNdWmJCL — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 11, 2023

Bekcham Jr. then started bragging about how he’s flown on private jets before taking aim at a man on the flight calling him “fat” and “ugly.”

What we have here are two privileged individuals not knowing how to operate in society. OBJ and Richardson could have just listened to flight attendants, but instead acted like selfish children and act like they were the victims.

