Oakland A’s Haven’t Updated Glen Kuiper Status After N-Word Incident

The Oakland A’s have yet to release an update on broadcaster Glen Kuiper’s status after his usage of the n-word during a game.

Kuiper was discussing a visit to the Negro League Museum when he referred to it mistakenly as the “N-word” League Museum.

He quickly apologized during the broadcast, explaining “I said something that didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just want to apologize for that.”

The Oakland A’s then announced they were “working to address the situation,” describing Kuiper’s language as “unacceptable.”

The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) May 6, 2023

But that was nearly two weeks ago.

So uh, what’s taking so long?

OAKLAND, CA – MAY 17: Broadcasters Glen Kuiper and Dallas Braden of the Oakland Athletics in the TV booth during the game against the Minnesota Twins at RingCentral Coliseum on May 17, 2022 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Twins 5-2. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

Why Are The Oakland A’s Taking So Long To Make Up Their Mind

The Oakland A’s did not respond to multiple requests for comment from OutKick on Kuiper’s employment status. Or for an update on their investigation into the incident.

If Kuiper’s on-air mistake was representative of a pattern of racist behavior, the A’s would have fired him immediately.

It’s impossible to discern what the team is thinking without an update from their media team. It could be that the A’s are simply waiting for the story to die down.

Or they could be delaying to make it appear they’re conducting a thorough investigation. Despite this appearing to be a fairly simple, regrettable, incident.

If the team is intending to suspended him, why not simply announce it?

There are a lot of questions about Kuiper and the A’s, and despite repeated attempts, no answers.

Given it’s now been several weeks since the team stated their efforts to “address the situation,” it’s fair to wonder what the A’s are thinking.

Unfortunately, they don’t seem interested in telling us.