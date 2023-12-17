Oak Hills Christian Compiles Hilariously Awful Highlight Reel In Record Loss

Videos by OutKick

Oak Hills Christian College lost by 94 points to North Dakota State in a college basketball game. If you watch the highlights, it’s easy to see why.

Now I say the word “highlights” loosely. If we’re being completely honest, this is more a collection of lowlights. This nearly two-and-a-half minute video includes a buffet of backcourt violations, air balls, awful mid range jumpers, and comical mistakes. Coaches everywhere will vomit at this clip, but for the rest of us, this is incredible.

Remember North Dakota State’s 94 point win over Oak Hill Christian a couple days ago?



Well I found the highlights from the game and let me just say.. there’s no way this is real: pic.twitter.com/aQiBR8uqzN — CBB Content (@CBBcontent) December 17, 2023

I honestly can’t believe what I just saw. I’ve seen high school basketball players in New Hampshire look more competent than this team. In case you were wondering, my home state doesn’t produce elite talent.

It’s not like the Bison are an elite team either. North Dakota State sits at 7-4 and third place in the mediocre Summit League. And yet, it feasted on Oak Hill Christian because of this talent level. Or lack thereof.

Social media laughed at the hysterical showing by Oak Hills Christian.

This looks like a bad high school JV team — In Sha We Trust (@nottherealsha10) December 17, 2023

Surprised they were even able to score double digits now — matt (@OCPDesigns) December 17, 2023

So Oak Hill Christian runs the same offense as the Detroit Pistons? — Sato San (@LegalMovesOnly) December 17, 2023

While you might consider this to be unnecessary mocking, at least they didn’t mock the school for their beliefs. If you think that was mean, go look at what people said about the school because of its sexuality beliefs.

Frankly, I’m shocked that any one of these students made the team. One user pointed out that many of these kids never played organized basketball prior to college. Then again, only 100 students go to Oak Hills Christian, so the school doesn’t have a ton of options anyway. That coaching staff has to get on the recruiting trail ASAP.