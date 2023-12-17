Oak Hills Christian Compiles Hilariously Awful Highlight Reel In Record Loss

Videos by OutKick
Oak Hills Christian College lost by 94 points to North Dakota State in a college basketball game. If you watch the highlights, it’s easy to see why.
Now I say the word “highlights” loosely. If we’re being completely honest, this is more a collection of lowlights. This nearly two-and-a-half minute video includes a buffet of backcourt violations, air balls, awful mid range jumpers, and comical mistakes. Coaches everywhere will vomit at this clip, but for the rest of us, this is incredible.
I honestly can’t believe what I just saw. I’ve seen high school basketball players in New Hampshire look more competent than this team. In case you were wondering, my home state doesn’t produce elite talent.
It’s not like the Bison are an elite team either. North Dakota State sits at 7-4 and third place in the mediocre Summit League. And yet, it feasted on Oak Hill Christian because of this talent level. Or lack thereof.
Social media laughed at the hysterical showing by Oak Hills Christian.
While you might consider this to be unnecessary mocking, at least they didn’t mock the school for their beliefs. If you think that was mean, go look at what people said about the school because of its sexuality beliefs.
Frankly, I’m shocked that any one of these students made the team. One user pointed out that many of these kids never played organized basketball prior to college. Then again, only 100 students go to Oak Hills Christian, so the school doesn’t have a ton of options anyway. That coaching staff has to get on the recruiting trail ASAP.
Guess I could’ve played college basketball after all.