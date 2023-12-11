A D1 Basketball Team Won 94 Points Over The Weekend, Game Featured Shocking Box Score

Videos by OutKick

North Dakota State put an absolute beatdown on Oak Hills Christian over the weekend.

Have you never heard of Oak Hills Christian before this very moment? Don’t feel bad. I’m pretty sure most people haven’t.

Unfortunately for the private DII college in Minnesota, the program is all over the news for one very simple reason:

The Bison beat them 108-14 during a Sunday matchup.

No, you didn’t read that wrong and it’s not a mistake. That’s the actual score from a college basketball game featuring a very real D1 team.

Let’s breakdown some of the stats because the data is almost hard to believe:

Halftime score: 60-5

OHC went 6-49 from the field

OHC went 1-20 from three

Secured just 14 rebounds

Every NDSU player who touched the court scored

NDSU secured 59 rebounds

The Bison had 17 steals

Only three players scored for Oak Hills Christian

North Dakota State beats Oak Hills Christian by 94 points.

Those are all real numbers and stats from Sunday. Again, it’s hard to believe it’s real, but here we are. However, the lopsided loss might not have come to a surprise to anyone who had heard of Oak Hills Christian.

The team is now 2-9, and has multiple blowout losses on the year. The team has lost six games this year by at least 50 points, including a 131-39 loss to Valley City State University back in November.

Those numbers are absolutely brutal. Why is OHC even putting a team on the court? If there was a mercy rule, the Wolfpack would rarely make it to halftime.

My high school basketball team had a lot of blowouts because my teammates were solid (I was an AWFUL high school basketball player who drank Mountain Dew and ate candy bars before games), and we won multiple games by 40+ points. I remember feeling bad at times because it was so unfair. However, we never came close to almost beating a team by 100. That’s something my brain is struggling to comprehend.

North Dakota State beat Oak Hills Christian by 94. (Credit: Getty Images)

At what point did OHC just consider walking off the court and going home? Was it when they got down by 60? Maybe 80? Pack up this program and don’t bother playing another game this year. It’s just massacre after massacre at this point for the Wolfpack. Let me know your thoughts on this insanity at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.