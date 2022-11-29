New York Times Uses Picture Of England Players To Celebrate USMNT World Cup Win

We all know the United States isn’t exactly a soccer country, but this gaffe from The New York Times is just absurd.

We’re all fired up about the USMNT’s 1-0 win over Iran to move on to the knockout stage. The Times must have been excited too.

So excited that they didn’t bother to make sure they had a picture of the correct team before publishing.

On the one hand, USA is a soccer country – it's front page NYT news!

On the other hand, USA is not a soccer country – that photo is of England! pic.twitter.com/g2eqGnO2EV — Nick Gourevitch (@nickgourevitch) November 29, 2022

“Let’s see here… soccer team with blue and white jerseys. Good enough; aaaaaaand publish!”

When people try to argue that legacy media outlets like The Times do nothing but report accurate information and shouldn’t be questioned, show them this.

Or any other of the many instances in which they were wrong about something.

This could’ve been avoided by taking about a second-and-a-half to check things over. Someone would’ve noticed that a shield with three lions has nothing to do with the United States.

If The Times has one argument that could be made in their defense. It’s that it’s weird for England to wear white and blue jerseys.

We need to have some standardization when it comes to soccer jerseys. As someone who gets really into soccer for one month every 4 to 6 years, I think soccer kits have become something of a free-for-all.

Some countries just wear their flag’s colors while others go rogue. I’d put England in that rogue camp this year.

Still, it’s an excusable mistake for The New York Times to be making.

Fortunately for them, it’s a quick easy fix.

Fortunately, with us, someone was quick with the ol’ screenshot and that mistake will live on long after they replace the picture.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle