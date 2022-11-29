USA-Iran World Cup Live Updates: Iran Pushing for a Draw

3:20 p.m. ET

The second half has been off to a much more sluggish start for the U.S. so far, with Iran pressing higher and trying to win the ball back.

The Iranians got their first shot off, although it missed the target.

The U.S. will need to continue pushing to add a second goal and feel a bit more comfortable. Brenden Aaronson has already made an impact off the bench, winning a corner with some nifty dribbling.

With England up 2-0, the U.S. is playing for second place and a date with The Netherlands in the knockout stage.

3:11 p.m. ET

After his heroic goal to put the U.S. ahead 1-0, Pulisic crashed into the keeper and stayed down for several minutes. Though he did manage to get up and continue, Gregg Berhalter subbed him off at halftime, implying he’s still hurt.

Brenden Aaronson replaced him, one of the better attacking options on the U.S. bench.

3:07 p.m. ET

Current and former NFL players celebrated the U.S. taking a 1-0 lead. As Allen Lazard rightfully said, it will officially be called soccer if the USMNT can finish this out.

The offsides call on Weah was unbelievably close, with basically just his knee if an offsides position. Frustrating.

📸 – The official offside image released by VAR. pic.twitter.com/sJSkLpu9ql — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 29, 2022

2:58 p.m. ET

Tim Weah was inches away from adding the all-important second goal, with a close offsides call costing the U.S.

Weah definitely was offsides, but by the closest of margins. The U.S. will need to keep on the attack in the second half, with Iran sure to press hard for a tying goal.

THE OFFSIDE CALL ON WEAH'S GOAL OMFG pic.twitter.com/odsnbyj15I — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) November 29, 2022

So. Close.



An offside call rules out a potential second goal for the USMNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mKGnvpQi0m — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

2:54 p.m. ET

Phew. Deep breath. We’ve reached halftime of the U.S.-Iran match, with the Yanks ahead 1-0 after a spectacular goal from Christian Pulisic.

The U.S. has thoroughly dominated the match, overwhelming with possession and creating far more opportunities than Iran.

Even so, there have been several missed opportunities for the Yanks.

Iran already made one sub, taking out Ali Al-Hamedi, meaning they have four remaining. Pulisic stayed in the game after running into the Iranian goalkeeper, but we’ll have to see if he comes back out for the second half.

An extremely close offside decision took a possible second U.S. goal off the board, but they’ll need to continue pushing to add on to avoid Iran hitting on the counter.

2:45 p.m. ET

Pulisic stays in despite a massive collision with the Iranian goalkeeper.

Absolutely beautiful finish for his first ever World Cup goal.

NOTHING WAS STOPPING PULISIC FROM SCORING 😤



Take another look at his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal for the @USMNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/s6tKehRLg2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

2:40 p.m. ET

Christian Pulisic finally found the back of the net for the U.S. Men’s National Team, getting on the end of a fantastic header from Sergino Dest. Pulisic stayed down on the field after crashing into the keeper.

What a finish from Pulisic. World class. And the U.S. are through if they can hold on.

2:36 p.m. ET

Elvis is in Qatar apparently.

Elvis Presley wasn’t about to miss the lran-USA game pic.twitter.com/0T1GDvgddY — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 29, 2022

2:33 p.m. ET

Coach Gregg Berhalter has been complaining to the officials about Iran’s time wasting. He certainly won’t like that Iran immediately went down on normal contact from Cameron Carter-Vickers. Long ways to go, but they’re doing their best to shorten the game.

2:23 p.m. ET

This is the youngest team the U.S. has fielded in Qatar. So far the youth seems to be showing, with some nervy first touches leading to giveaways.

2:11 p.m. ET

Unsurprisingly, the U.S. Men’s National Team has created the majority of threatening chances through the first ten minutes of the match, but in classic USMNT fashion, has yet to put a shot on target.

Someone will need to get on the end of these crosses at some point.

2:01 p.m. ET

The Iranian players sang the national anthem before the match, a dramatic change from their silent protest before the match against England. They did also sing before their clash with Wales.

1:55 p.m. ET

Coach Gregg Berhalter made a few adjustments to the starting eleven for the U.S., with Cameron Carter-Vickers replacing Walker Zimmerman at center back. Josh Sargent also returns, replacing Haji Wright who started against England.

This means there are no MLS players starting today, a stunning shift from where the team has been historically.

Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson are once again not starting. If Berhalter wants to keep his job, he’ll almost certainly need to bring them in earlier than the 83rd minute again.

Oh my goodness. I thought I’d never see the day. Not a SINGLE player from MLS in the starting XI.



What a moment. We’ve come such a long day as a footballing nation. Let’s show everyone what we can do. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0ebLG3fRzB — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) November 29, 2022

1:45 p.m. ET

The United States Men’s National Team faces a must win match against Iran today, after last Friday’s somewhat surprising results.

Iran seemed likely to be easily eliminated following a 6-2 shellacking by England, but rebounded to secure a deserved 2-0 win over Wales.

The U.S. team meanwhile, couldn’t finish off their 1-0 lead against Wales, surrendering a penalty late in the match which resulted in a draw.

Expectations were mixed ahead of their showdown with England, but an excellent, sometimes dominant performance secured a 0-0 draw.

While their run to this point certainly hasn’t been disappointing, the U.S. has clearly struggled to put the ball in the back of the net. That’ll have to change if they want to advance to the knockout stage.

Iran meanwhile, will likely need just a draw to advance, barring a shocking Wales upset over England. With them likely content to sit back on defense, it’ll be up to the U.S. team to turn possession into goal scoring opportunities.

That’s proven to be harder than expected, due in part to the bizarre refusal to play Gio Reyna, one of the more creative attacking options on the U.S. team.

READ: FORMER U.S. SOCCER STAR SAYS COACH GREGG BERHALTER IS LYING ABOUT GIO REYNA INJURY STATUS

Coach Gregg Berhalter has long been criticized for being inflexible and unable to make adjustments. He’ll have to make some, whether going to subs earlier or helping spur better set piece movement if the U.S. is to advance.