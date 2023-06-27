NYC Radio Host Don La Greca Goes Off On Complaining Yankees Fans

Videos by OutKick

New York radio host Don La Greca of The Michael Kay Show is a lifelong Mets fan who has had enough of Yankees fans complaining about every little thing.

On Monday’s show, La Greca and co-host Peter Rosenberg (Kay was off for the day) took multiple calls from Yankees fans who, despite taking 2 of 3 this weekend while also being without their best player Aaron Judge for the foreseeable future, still found something to complain about.

But when one caller said that the Yankees aren’t winning games early enough… not early in the season, but literally early enough in the actual game – that’s when the ESPN 98.7 New York and YES Network radio host La Greca went off.

“We didn’t win early enough?! My team’s 7 games under .500!!!” @DonLagreca is the best and bringing straight 🔥 today. pic.twitter.com/1vHaQWz0AF — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) June 26, 2023

YANKEES CALLER WANTED TO COMPLAIN ABOUT EVERYTHING

“You’re babies.. big, whiney, little crying babies, spoiled brats!” La Greca emotionally (and hysterically) started screaming. “We didn’t win early enough?! My team [the Mets] is seven games under .500!”

The clip only escalates in greatness when the caller brought up that the Yankees should have bunted earlier in the game, which as we all know doesn’t even exist in today’s game – especially for a team like the Yankees.

But the caller’s ‘brilliant’ suggestion quickly went sour when he couldn’t even tell the radio host who was even at bat, which set La Greca off even more.

According to their fans, the New York Yankees aren’t winning fast enough. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images).

THE METS ARE IN 4TH PLACE IN THE NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST

“Who was it? You don’t even know who it was! You’re just complaining to hear yourself complain…” La Greca said before taking the computer monitor and shoving it into his face, to mock the caller.

“You had your face against the freaking television screen… and you couldn’t remember who didn’t bunt! And then you call, you sit on hold for 20 minutes and you don’t know! And then you call and have the actual audacity to say they [the Yankees] didn’t win early enough?!” La Greca continued.

And for any of us who have done talk radio – especially talk sports radio, La Greca summed up what we’ve all thought from time to time after talking with some loony callers. “I mean these people are functional morons… 22 years I’m gong to be at this radio station and every day I walk into the studio it’s a miracle that my head doesn’t explode!”

Personally, I’m a Yankees fan and I have to agree with Don’s rant here. Out of all the things we have to complain about – and there are plenty, to complain that we didn’t win the game EARLY ENOUGH is an all-time take that I would have reacted the same way the radio host did here.

Unfortunately for La Greca, his Mets didn’t make it any easier on him last night after they loss once again to the Brewers 2-1. They have now loss 5 out of their last 6 and are in 4th place in the NL East.