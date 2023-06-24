Aaron Judge Has Torn Ligament In Toe, Return Still Unknown

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Judge announced Saturday he has a torn ligament in his right big toe and he still feels pain when he walks.

The news comes just two days after the New York Yankees said Judge possibly could start baseball activities this weekend. But that’s not happening.

The Yankees slugger originally sustained the injury June 3 when he crashed into the right field wall at Dodger Stadium. It’s an unusual injury for baseball.

“I don’t think too many people have torn a ligament in their toe,” Judge said Saturday. “If it was a quad we’d have a better answer. If it’s an oblique or hamstring we got timelines for that. With how unique this injury is and it being my back foot which I push off of and run off of, it’s a tough spot.”

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old outfielder told reporters he’s unsure if he’ll begin running soon to test his comfort level.

“We might be close but I don’t know,” Judge said. “That’s why I want to test what it’s feeling (like) in the cage and playing catch and kind of see how it feels. We’ll go from there. I know I’m not giving you guys much. I wish I was.”

Timetable for Aaron Judge’s Return Is Unclear

Reporters asked Yankees manager Aaron Boone if Judge will return at all this season.

“I mean, that’s an absolute,” Boone said. “I can’t say that about anyone. So, yeah, I feel like he’s going to be back.”

The degree of the ligament tear also matters. It could be anywhere from a mild sprain (microscopic tears) to a severe sprain (complete tear).

“I don’t know a level,” Boone said. “The reality is he’s just not yet at a level where he can play. My dealings and conversations that I have regularly with Aaron is he feels like he’s getting better every day and able to do a little bit more each and every day but not to the point where he’s running and doing full baseball stuff yet.”

“We just got to continue to wait and get him there. He’s obviously as tough as they come. He wants to be back out there. We’ll just keep trying to get him healed and treated and hope for the best.”

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

“Hope for the best” is not the diagnosis any Yankees fan wants to hear.

Without Judge, the Yankees have struggled offensively. For the month of June, the so-called “Bronx Bombers” rank last in runs scored, batting average (.193), on base percentage (.254), OPS (.619) and wRC+ (69).

Now would be a good time to have their three-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

“He’s out right now,” Boone said. “So just trying to, obviously, get him well and back as soon as possible. But whether we had a defined day where he’d be back in, the reality is we’re without him right now and we got to find a way to get it done.”