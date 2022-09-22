Yankees Broadcaster Michael Kay Could Call Historic Judge Home Run Game

New York Yankees longtime television broadcaster Michael Kay responded to a New York Post story that the Yankees are in talks to have him call the Apple TV+ Red Sox-Yankees broadcast Friday.

On his Michael Kay Show on 98.7 ESPN New York today, Kay said that he first heard about the possible arrangement from the New York Post’s reporting.

Kay said that he’s grateful for Yankee fans wanting him to be on the call, but that he personally does not want to “bigfoot” broadcaster Stephen Nelson. Apple TV+ currently has Nelson scheduled to call the game.

The issue at hand is that Aaron Judge is at 60 home runs, 2 away from setting the American League single-season home run record (As well as a number that some think is the real home run record).

Kay said that it’s not right to take the game from someone who is scheduled.

The longtime broadcaster, who has been with the Yankees for 31 years, added the only way he would do the call is if the YES Network contractually ordered him to do so. Kay said he hasn’t been privately advocating to make the call.

AppleTV+ broadcast crew is scheduled to be Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence and Katie Nolan.

Kay Grateful For Great Moments He’s Been Able To Call

Furthermore, Kay has told listeners throughout the week that he is grateful to be a part of Yankees history throughout his career. Kay repeatedly mentioned that while he would love to be on the call, he doesn’t “deserve” it and nobody owes it to him.

Regardless, it’s going to be a historic moment if Judge sets the mark. It’s something diehard and casual baseball fans can appreciate together.

Is The Game On?

MLB made a deal with Apple TV+ before the season that gives Apple the exclusive rights to broadcast Friday’s game. You will ONLY be able to see it on a streaming service that barely anyone has. Forget about going to bars to watch it in New York, hardly any have it setup.

It’s an issue that I personally have been complaining about.

Additionally, there was talk of the Yankee’s YES Network offering its broadcast crew and production services to Apple in exchange for the broadcast. That doesn’t appear to be happening.

Many on social media say they’d prefer having Kay do the broadcast because they are familiar with him.