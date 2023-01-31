NYC Mayor Says Lighting Empire State Building Eagles Green ‘Got Away From Us’ After New Yorkers Turn Red With Anger

Videos by OutKick

New Yorkers didn’t bother playing ‘NYCE’ with the Empire State Building’s social media team after the city staple was lit up in Philadelphia Eagles green and white.

Facing immense damage control, namely from New York Giants fans, New York City officials came out to explain how the tourist-favorite attraction ended up cheering for a rival football team.

New York: Reasonably Upset or Drama Queens?

New York City mayor Eric Adams addressed the provocative post on Monday, commenting that the colorway “got away from us.”

Adams appeared on CNN to discuss the argument.

“That got away from us,” Adams said. “The way the Eagles game got away from us with the Giants, we should have lit up in real symbolism the colors of the Giants. That blue should have been there.”

He added, “Unfortunately, someone did not get the memo at the Empire State Building, but we want to see good sportsmanship. The Giants will be back next year, and the Jets will be back. We’ll be excited when they rebuild their teams.”

The post that started the hysteria came from the Empire State Building’s Twitter account. A late Sunday post gleefully celebrated the Eagles’ 31-7 win over the Niners and a return to the Super Bowl.

“Fly Eagles Fly!” the blasphemous post read, “We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory.”

Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory. pic.twitter.com/RNiwbCIkt7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 29, 2023

Elite Trolling?

Whether it was a cheeky suggestion by an intern or an out-of-touch committee of social media managers, the celebratory post had Giants fans running for the pitchforks.

Adams wasn’t the only official to counter the treacherous trolling by the Empire State Building.

New York’s Sanitation Department had the most bite in their response. They shared all the sentiments and disgust that Big Blue faithful experienced Sunday night.

The department’s tweet read, “For anyone who finds this as treacherous, traitorous, and unforgivable as we do – just pretend it’s green and white for #NewYorksStrongest. We take out the trash every day…and next year, that’ll include the Eagles.”

For anyone who finds this as treacherous, traitorous, and unforgivable as we do – just pretend it's green and white for #NewYorksStrongest. We take out the trash every day…and next year, that'll include the Eagles. https://t.co/6vgfub5ZHw — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) January 30, 2023

Speaking with the New York Post, New York City Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch, cousin to New York Giants owner Steve Tisch, balked at ESB honoring the Eagles.

“In addition to keeping our city clean, I will always defend New York’s honor, especially against the Filthadelphia Eagles,” Tisch said.

“While the State has no control over the Empire State Building’s lighting decisions, New Yorkers can rest assured: the Hochul Administration will never, ever light up a landmark to honor the Philadelphia Eagles.”

The ESB’s lighting of the Eagles’ colors came just eight days after the Giants got decimated in the NFC postseason matchup.

And though it’s a weary argument to stand for a team that doesn’t even practice or plays in New York, the concept remains simple: never bow to a rival team. It’s grotesquely un-American.