New Yorkers Trash Empire State Building’s Social Media For Supporting The Eagles

Videos by OutKick
What a Giant betrayal.
Bringing monumental shame to the Empire State, the Empire State Building and its social media team made a grave error Sunday by supporting the Philadelphia Eagles after they defeated the San Francisco 49ers.
Known as one of the New York Giants’ biggest NFC East rivals, the Eagles’ green and white splashed all over the iconic NY building, which felt like a massive betrayal (yes, even if the Giants play out of New Jersey).
The ESB account tweeted, “Fly, Eagles, Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory.”
Sharing the Big Apple with the New York Jets, Giants fans felt the slap in the face of seeing their divisional enemy’s colors light up their city, with the wounds of their Divisional Round loss still fresh eight days after the G-Men got clobbered by the Eagles, 38-7.
Some argued that the colors may have been recycled from the New York Jets’ colorway, but this was a pure act of treason to any sober-minded NY football fan.
Had the Liberty Bell been painted blue, red and white to congratulate the G-Men, Philadelphia as a whole would have gone mad.
Giants Nation tackled the turncoat’s tweet with fiery responses.
“You let the city down. what a shame,” one angry New Yorker responded.
“This has to be a joke. A terrible one at that,” another Empire Stater said.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok
One CommentLeave a Reply
Why they mad they play and practice in New Jersey.