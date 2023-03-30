NY Jets Officially Own The Longest Playoff Drought In Sports After Kings Reach NBA Postseason

Videos by OutKick

Sacramento breathed its sigh of relief on Wednesday when the Kings clinched their postseason berth to snap one of the most unfortunate streaks in professional sports.

Leading all of American sports with the longest playoff drought (16 seasons) for a team, the Kings are finally back to basketball’s primetime stage, meaning another team must now take the title of “longest-lasting loser.”

Jets Are The New Losers On The Block

Not having reached the playoffs in the last 12 seasons, the New York Jets now own the longest playoff drought among major American sports teams.

To put the dry spell into perspective, the last Jets roster to make the postseason featured LaDainian Tomlinson in the backfield and Mark Brunell was the backup QB, behind GQ cover model and QB Mark Sanchez.

Additionally, the Jets had cut Kevin O’Connell that year as one of their reserve QBs. O’Connell now works as the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach.

To those wondering why the Jets have been so militant in acquiring Aaron Rodgers, it’s likely to break this running streak.

The Kings, on the other hand, made the necessary moves last offseason to now be positioned third in the Western Conference standings.

Adding Keegan Murray (who now holds the record for most 3’s made by a rookie) through the 2022 draft boosted Sacramento’s offense under Mike Brown, as did acquiring Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter. Meanwhile, De’Aaron Fox continues to play like a premier NBA point guard.

Last but certainly not least, the Kings’ new addition of the Golden1 Center’s Victory Beam, which basically guaranteed that Sacramento’s season would be a success.

What’s going on in Sacramento is one of the best turnarounds for a basketball franchise or sports team, ever.

The Jets are going to need an overhaul of their own if they hope to get out of their playoff pit.