NY Giants Gift John Sterling A Football Helmet After Getting Rocked By Foul Ball

Videos by OutKick

The New York Giants gave a well-intended gift to John Sterling nearly a month after the New York Yankees’ play-by-play announcer got whacked in the face by a foul ball.

Sterling, now infamously, called the Bombers’ game against the Boston Red Sox on June 10.

Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner hit a pitch by Clay Holmes in the opposite direction with such force that it climbed to the booth where John Sterling called the game at Yankee Stadium.

RELATED: YANKEES ANNOUNCER JOHN STERLING HIT IN THE FACE WITH SOARING FOUL BALL

“Ow! Ow! Ow! It really hit me. I didn’t know it was coming back that far,” Sterling said during the live broadcast.

The video everyone has been asking for.



No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win 💪 #SterlingCam pic.twitter.com/avHu9w6XfY — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) June 11, 2023

To Sterling’s credit, he managed to finish calling the game with the rest of the eighth and ninth inning remaining. The ball made plenty of contact with Sterling’s face.

On Tuesday, Giants co-owner John Mara sent Sterling a helmet, poking fun at the incident and offering help so that never gets injured by a stray ball again.

It’s always good to see New York teams come together.

The helmet doubled as a birthday gift as Sterling turned 85 on Tuesday.

As previously reported on OutKick, Sterling suffered a small gash near his left eyebrow.

The @Giants ‘ John Mara sent John Sterling a helmet for his birthday to keep him safe from future foul balls in the booth. pic.twitter.com/tVDXsKHrym — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) July 4, 2023

YES Network’s Michael Kay relayed that Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes requested shirts be made to commend Sterling for physical and mental tenacity.

The shirt read “Team Player” and show a character with multiple bandages on their face.

Nestor Cortes asked @RotoWear to design a shirt honoring the toughness of John Sterling. The whole team has them. #ow #ow pic.twitter.com/cbTMpFO9gb — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) July 4, 2023