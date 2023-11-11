Nurse Ditches Her Scrubs To Make 10 Times More As A Content Creator After Jealous Co-Workers Found Out About Her Side Gig

Videos by OutKick

Veronica Rose, like many others, got her start in content as a side gig. She was working long hours as a nurse at the time and was looking for a way to earn some extra income.

The 28-year-old from Los Angeles started on Instagram. After getting noticed for her social media activity, her co-workers eventually found out. They became jealous of the attention she was receiving and started bullying her.

Veronica, who now has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram, at some point took her talents to OnlyFans. Since ditching her scrubs in 2019 she’s making more than 10 times what she did as a nurse.

“I never mentioned my page at work but my colleagues soon found out, and they didn’t like my success – they became jealous,” Veronica told NudePR.

“Because of this, I found out quickly that people were giving me all the workload. I would work so many hours and they would sit back and do nothing but watch.”

Things got so bad at one point that one of her co-workers even tried to get her fired. As her fame grew on social media, so did the gossiping at work.

She started being recognized out in public. When she was recognized by the boyfriend of one of her co-workers at a work party the gossiping and jealousy got worse.

Despite all of the problems at work, there were some who were supportive. Or so it seemed. They wanted advice and help from Veronica to grow their own social media following.

“Some of my co-workers seemed very supportive of it but really, they just wanted my help and for me to repost their content so they could gain followers,” she said.

The Former Nurse Eventually Found Her Way To OnlyFans

The more fame she found on Instagram, the more trouble she ran into at work. It reached a point that Veronica asked for advice on the situation from her followers. They suggested she try OnlyFans.

She hadn’t heard of it at the time and decided to give it a try. It didn’t take long for her to make enough money to give up on nursing and pursue content full-time.

“I thought I’d try it and post a few pictures to see how much money I could make,” Veronica said of joining OnlyFans.

“Within the first week, I made six figures – it hit my bank account and I was in utter shock. I quit my job after the success of my OnlyFans account and never looked back.”

That was in 2019. She’s now banking 10 times what she made as a nurse and spends that subscription money on cars and real estate.

“I do like to drive nice cars too – I have a G-Wagon and a Corvette,” she admitted. “I decided to go into real estate with the majority of my money. I’ve bought four homes and have managed to pay them all off, which is a really great feeling.”

The real estate is a smart move. But what’s the point in making that much money if you can’t live it up and blow some of it? Veronica Rose seems to be maintaining that balance well.

She could find herself in nursing again one day. For now it’s content, G-Wagons, and real estate. In other words, another content success story.