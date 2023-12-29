Nuggets Nikola Jokic Is Really Not A Fan Of The Fame That Comes With Being An NBA Superstar

Videos by OutKick

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is not the kind of guy to revel in the fame that comes with being one of the biggest names in the NBA. I mean, this is the guy who wanted to get the championship parade over with so he could get out of Dodge and jet back to Serbia to hang with his horses.

Now he’s giving some insights into just how much he doesn’t care for being famous.

Jokic joined teammate Michael Porter Jr. on the latter’s podcast, Curious Mike, and on it, the Serbian star talked about his disdain for fame.

“I really don’t like this life because at the end of the day, we are just basketball players, you know. So we are just good at what we are doing, but the media is something that is around us, and of course, we’re getting paid because of the media, because of popularity,” Jokic said, per NBC Sports.

“Being famous, I think some people like it. I don’t, really. When I finish my career, I really wish nobody knows me, and I really wish my kid or kids in the future really remember me as a dad, not as a basketball player.”

That’s an interesting perspective from a guy who sounds like he has thought about this sort of thing an awful lot.

Jokic Hopes For A Retirement Full Of Horses And Devoid Of Phones

Jokic also talked about what he’s looking to get out of his post-NBA life, and item No. 1 on that list isn’t something he’d like to get or do, it’s something he’d like to do without.

“To not have [a] phone, I think that’s another big goal of mine,” Jokic said. “To live in the moment like you said, like being a normal person, like go drink with your buddy or go have lunch or go play with the kid or go ride horses and nobody’s going to make a big deal of that.”

No surprise, Jokic’s post-career plans involve horses — the dude can’t get enough of them — but I can get behind the no phone thing. Sometimes you watch a movie from the pre-cellphone days and it seems nice. A lot easier to live in the moment.

Certainly, Nikola Jokic sees it that way too.

