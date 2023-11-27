Nuggets Guard Jalen Pickett Astounded By The Size Of Victor Wembanyama’s Hands

Videos by OutKick

Victory Wembanyama has amazed countless NBA fans and players during his rookie season. That list includes Denver Nuggets rookie Jalen Pickett, who was impressed by something other than Wembanyama’s on-the-court skillset.

Before the Nuggets’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Pickett and Wemby shook hands on the court. There’s nothing crazy about that, since guys shake hands all the time.

Then again, this is Wemby we’re talking about. He can turn even the simplest of things into something ridiculous.

After the handshake, the Denver guard couldn’t believe how big Wemby’s hands were. While the NBA didn’t officially measure his hands at the league’s combine, Pickett didn’t need numbers to tell him that Wemby’s hands are massive.

And he couldn’t stop telling his teammates about it either.

“We shook hands, I’m not gonna lie, his hand went to, like, here,” a mic’d up Pickett said as he pointed to his forearm.

“Look at his hands,” Pickett said later in the game. “His middle finger came up to like right here, bro.”

Wembanyama Has Amazed Pickett And Everyone Else During His Brief Time In The NBA

That must have been one of the most awkward feelings ever. Imagine shaking someone’s hand and realizing one of their fingers goes halfway up your forearm. No wonder Pickett couldn’t stop talking about it, it’s probably going to be a core memory of his rookie season.

While you may be thinking that the Nuggets guard might have been exaggerating, he wasn’t. Wemby can palm a basketball with just his thumb and middle finger.

I’m gonna need a minute to process that. And it looks like Pickett will need some time to reflect as well.

The more Wembanyama makes his presence known in the league, the more he wows everyone with his size. Whether its making Kevin Durant look tiny, or showing Pickett the size of his hands, Wemby is truly one of a kind.