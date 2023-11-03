Social Media In Awe Of Victor Wembanyama’s Signature Performance Against Phoenix

Videos by OutKick
Victor Wembanyama might truly be an extraterrestrial in a San Antonio Spurs uniform.
During a game against the Phoenix Suns last night, Wembanyama dropped 38 points in a 132-121 win. Phoenix remarkably erased a 27-point deficit to get the game tied at 116 with 4:21 left in the fourth quarter.
That’s when the former No. 1 overall pick went into hyper drive, outsourcing the Suns 10-5 by himself en route to the win.
Wembanyama’s highlight reel was absolutely incredible. We call him a “center” because of his mind-boggling height, but someone’s gonna have to come up with a different position name for a 7’4” man who can run well in transition, distribute the ball unselfishly, shoot threes, and simply reach up to get rebounds over lesser humans.
People Were Stunned By Wembanyama’s Incredible Performance
Social media was buzzing after another signature performance in the 19-year-old’s (that’s not a typo) career.
One user pointed out that regardless of what’s going on in his life, he’s going to tune in to every game Wembanyam plays in.
That same guy posted a screenshot of how small Suns center Kevin Durant looks compared to Wembanyama. Mind you, Durant is 6’10”, and this is what he looks like next to a teenager.
If you’re still trying to process that, don’t worry, cuz same.
Speaking of processing things, NBA podcaster Bill Simmons tweeted that he’d need some time to himself to wrap his head around everything he just saw on the court.
Another user highlighted a sequence in which Wembanyama and Devin Booker fought for a rebound. Mind you, Booker is one of the best players in the league, but he’s no match for Wemby.
For the sake of keeping the season fair, someone hilariously suggested that the NBA should biologically recreate Wemby just to keep the games somewhat even.
Finally, sports columnist Mike Finger pointed out the most obvious strategy for the Spurs to keep winning games. Unsurprisingly, it involved getting the ball to Wembanyama.
I have a feeling we’re going to see more performances – and subsequent reactions – as the season moves forward.