Social Media In Awe Of Victor Wembanyama’s Signature Performance Against Phoenix

Victor Wembanyama might truly be an extraterrestrial in a San Antonio Spurs uniform.

During a game against the Phoenix Suns last night, Wembanyama dropped 38 points in a 132-121 win. Phoenix remarkably erased a 27-point deficit to get the game tied at 116 with 4:21 left in the fourth quarter.

That’s when the former No. 1 overall pick went into hyper drive, outsourcing the Suns 10-5 by himself en route to the win.

Wembanyama’s highlight reel was absolutely incredible. We call him a “center” because of his mind-boggling height, but someone’s gonna have to come up with a different position name for a 7’4” man who can run well in transition, distribute the ball unselfishly, shoot threes, and simply reach up to get rebounds over lesser humans.

38 pts

10 rbs

2 blks



TIMELY HOOPS.



It has been less than two weeks and we have seen Victor Wembenyama showing signs of superstardom.



Unbelievable. Incredible to watch. #PorVida



pic.twitter.com/YO39dLlp1l — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) November 3, 2023

People Were Stunned By Wembanyama’s Incredible Performance

Social media was buzzing after another signature performance in the 19-year-old’s (that’s not a typo) career.

One user pointed out that regardless of what’s going on in his life, he’s going to tune in to every game Wembanyam plays in.

Wembanyama is so good i dont even feel like i have to lie about cancelling plans anymore. All the usual suspects: Not feeling well, Car broke down, Work thing came up … listen, Wemby is on. Sorry. And if they dont understand then i guess ill just see you in hell. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 3, 2023

That same guy posted a screenshot of how small Suns center Kevin Durant looks compared to Wembanyama. Mind you, Durant is 6’10”, and this is what he looks like next to a teenager.

If you’re still trying to process that, don’t worry, cuz same.

Speaking of processing things, NBA podcaster Bill Simmons tweeted that he’d need some time to himself to wrap his head around everything he just saw on the court.

I’m gonna wander around LA right now in the dark in my slippers trying to process what just happened with Wemby. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 3, 2023

Another user highlighted a sequence in which Wembanyama and Devin Booker fought for a rebound. Mind you, Booker is one of the best players in the league, but he’s no match for Wemby.

Victor Wembanyama vs Devin Booker.



• Booker falls running back in transition

• Booker upset, doesn't even look at the ball & just wants a good shove to get back at Vic

• Wemby doesn't care, still gets the off-reb effortlessly



Welcome to the NBA, Devinpic.twitter.com/USKddE1sXo — NBEinstein (@NBEinstein) November 3, 2023

For the sake of keeping the season fair, someone hilariously suggested that the NBA should biologically recreate Wemby just to keep the games somewhat even.

NBA needs to start growing the next Victor Wembenyama in a lab ASAP. One for the east and one for the west, that’s it. pic.twitter.com/kr9bOHpl8G — FantasyFootballPete (@FantasyFPete) November 3, 2023

Finally, sports columnist Mike Finger pointed out the most obvious strategy for the Spurs to keep winning games. Unsurprisingly, it involved getting the ball to Wembanyama.

I don’t want to be the clueless fan at his first basketball game who says things like, “Why don’t they just throw it to the tall guy every time?”



But more and more, I’m starting to think the Spurs could just throw it to the tall guy every time. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) November 3, 2023

I have a feeling we’re going to see more performances – and subsequent reactions – as the season moves forward.