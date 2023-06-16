Nuggets Coach Mike Malone Shades LeBron James With Hilarious ‘Retirement’ Comment

Videos by OutKick
Turns out the Denver Nuggets skipper Michael Malone is a bit of a trash-talker.
As newly crowned champions of the NBA, the Denver Nuggets are taking a massive victory lap this week.
Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Nuggets coach Michael Malone used the spotlight to poke fun at the Lakers and LeBron James.
Michael Malone Clowns LeBron James’ Retirement News
The Nuggets personnel has been commenting on the media’s obsession with LA since sweeping the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.
Instead of giving the Nuggets their credit for the sweep, the media focused on LeBron James’ possible retirement after the 38-year-old teased walking away from the game after the Game 4 loss.
Malone got his revenge on LeBron and the Lakers, telling McAfee he’s also considering retirement (though not really).
“Speaking of the Lakers, I just want you guys to know — this is breaking news — I’m thinking about retiring so don’t tell anybody,” Malone said on Wednesday.
Anyone who’s witnessed King James’ knack for attention knew the retirement tease was all smoke. James, realistically, has no plans of retiring without giving the NBA a year’s notice in order to get the red carpet treatment in his “last dance.”
READ: KENTAVIOUS CALDWELL-POPE HAS BEER-CHUGGING CONTEST WITH FAN AT NUGGETS PARADE
The Nuggets are basking in their 2022-23 championship by poking fun at the LA team, which anyone can get behind.
Michael Malone has been an absolute madman since winning the Finals. From chugging shots of Fireball on the championship parade bus to wearing a “Put This In Your Joint & Smoke It” shirt, Malone may be the coolest coach in the league.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok