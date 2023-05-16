Nuggets And Nikola Jokic Will Make A Statement In Game 1 Vs. Lakers

Videos by OutKick

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the 7-seed Los Angeles Lakers and 1-seed Denver Nuggets is a straightforward handicap. Denver has been dominant at home this whole season and Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world.

During the regular season, the Nuggets were 34-7 straight up (SU) at home and 25-15-1 against the spread (ATS). They are 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS at home this postseason. Denver has a +14.7 SU margin and a +7.3 ATS margin in those games.

Jokic’s playoff numbers are unreal. He is leading the NBA playoffs in Win Shares per 48, box +/-, VORP, and PER. Jokic is averaging 30.7 points on 62.6% true shooting (.549/.475/.787), 12.8 rebounds, and 9.7 assists this postseason.

Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET.

Venue: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Betting odds for the Lakers vs. the Nuggets in Game 1 of the 2023 Western Conference Finals from DraftKings.

It’s going to take a game or two for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers to adjust to Denver’s attack. LAL’s two previous playoff opponents were led by guards and had flaws offensively.

Outside of Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors didn’t have anyone they could count on to get buckets. The Memphis Grizzlies had a trash half-court offense and a gun-toting weirdo playing point guard.

The Nuggets on the other hand will have Jokic initiate the offense from the perimeter, which will drag Davis outside of the paint. This could lead to a lot of backdoor cuts and easy baskets at the rim for Denver.

Per CleaningTheGlass.com, the Lakers are allowing the highest rate of 3-pointers in this postseason, which includes the play-in seed, and the Nuggets are lights out from behind the arc in their home gym.

Denver has a +6.9% margin in 3-point percentage at home this season including the playoffs. Jokic’s size allows him to see over opposing defenses and hit open shooters with passes most players cannot fathom.

BET: Denver -6 (-110), up to -6.5 in Game 1 vs. Lakers

The Denver Nuggets’ odds vs. the LA Lakers in Game 1 at DraftKings.

