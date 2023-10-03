NSYNC Loves Air Fryers, Taylor Swift Fans Buy All The Jorts, Arnold Schwarzenegger Weighs In On Trump, AI Coke & Bone Smashing

Videos by OutKick

I love a good hike.

Seriously. Nothing clears the mind like a trek through the woods. It’s great exercise, it’s refreshing, and it’s good for the soul.

But one of the best things about hiking is it’s always a positive social experience. As a frequent hiker, I’ve noticed everyone I come across on the trails is friendly, polite and encouraging. They’re minding their own business, but still happy to exchange pleasantries, pet your dog or give you some positive reinforcement.

I can’t explain it, but miserable, rude people just aren’t out recreationally walking in the woods.

So when I saw this video making its rounds on social media the past couple days, I thought, “SPOT ON!”

My husband and I did a brutal 10-miler on Thursday. And I can confirm we were guilty of nearly all of these interactions.

But some people got their panties in a twist about it. I won’t name names, but I saw some conservative pundits suggesting this video was racist because Black TikTokers are making fun of white people.

And while I understand there’s a double standard surrounding which races and ethnicities you’re allowed to make fun of, conservatives also have to be able to take a joke. Otherwise, we’re no better than the cancel-happy woke mob.

Smile. Go touch grass. It’s not that serious.

And speaking of not that serious, I think it’s time for some Nightcaps! Grab a cold one and let’s get rolling.

The fellas of NSYNC are just like us.

I’m gonna let you all in on a personal pet peeve of mine: When people my age (mid-30s) moan and groan about being “old.”

I can’t do this anymore. I can’t do that anymore. Everything hurts and I’m dying.

You’re not old. You’re 35. And if you feel like trash every day, it’s not because you’re elderly. It’s because you probably need to eat some vegetables, hit the gym more often or go on a courteous and polite hike in nature. Start taking care of yourself now or else you’re really going to be miserable when you’re actually old. End rant.

That said, there is one thing that makes me feel a little old. And that is seeing my aging childhood icons.

Enter NSYNC:

The top comment on that video: “I can hear the knees popping and creaking.”

Now, these guys are in their 40s. They aren’t elderly, either. But it is funny to hear Joey Fatone talk about how their priorities have changed over the years.

“There’s more depth to the conversation. Let’s go there,” Fatone said. “We don’t talk about sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll anymore. It’s more like, ‘Dude, look at the air fryer there. Oh, my gosh! It’s got two drawers, it’s unbelievable.”

I’ve never related to an international pop star so much. Because without my Air Fryer and my Instant Pot, I would be lost.

“‘Oh, you know what I did yesterday? I got my car washed, and the tires are looking amazing,'” he continued. “That is the stupidest thing, but it is so true.

“Like, ‘Oh, my gosh, my bed! I got this jet — this thing that flows up and it makes it cool. I’m excited about that.’ I’m not like, ‘Hey, man, let’s go out tonight. Let’s go party.’ No.”

Dorks.

But I get it. The things we get excited about certainly change over the years. You wouldn’t believe my elation when we got a new couch earlier this year. So big and comfy. So easy to clean. Pet friendly. It is the greatest couch of all time. I took lots of pictures of the couch and sent them to my friends.

25-year-old Amber would never.

Before we stop talking about NSYNC, though, please enjoy one of my favorite SNL skits. Just for funsies.

Get Ready for Robot Coke

Relax, Hunter Biden, I’m talking about Coca-Cola.

The beverage company has released a new flavor called Y3000. Coca-Cola says it was somehow concocted with the help of artificial intelligence.

It’s supposed to be a look ahead to the year 3000 — during with, according to the Jonas Brothers, “not much has changed, but they lived underwater.” And now that song is stuck in my head.

“It smells like circus-peanut candies and tastes mostly like Coke,” according to The Atlantic.

The first ever Coke co-created by AI is here. Taste the bright, fruity taste of Coca-Cola Y3000 🫧 #CocaColaCreations pic.twitter.com/B3taG09ut2 — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) September 12, 2023

But according to the Instagram comments, it tastes like trash.

“Don’t know what the flavor was, but YUCK.”

“taste like an old diet coke with cinnamon not good.”

“It is awful. I had to throw it away.”

“This is disgusting and disappointing! Even our three children grossed out at the flavor! 9 family members tried it, and we couldn’t even consume an eighth of an individual bottle. Poured it out.”

“Don’t ever pull this kind of mess again.”

I’m not really sure what Coke is trying to accomplish here, but supposedly the flavor was made to evoke a “positive future,” with a label that has “a futuristic feel.” OK…?

I’m a Diet Coke lover. (I know, I know. Aspartame. Don’t care. Spare me.) So I’m gonna pass on the AI Coke. But if any of y’all tried it, please let me know if the Instagram commenters were correct or just being dramatic.

New TikTok Beauty Trend: Bone Smashing

It has come to my attention there is a TikTok trend supposedly convincing people — mostly young men — to break their bones to get a chiseled jawline. The idea is to repeatedly hit yourself in the face with a hard object (like a hammer) to create micro-fractures in the hope that the bone structure will heal in a more attractive shape.

It’s called bone smashing, and it’s equal parts asinine and hilarious.

Here’s why it’s hilarious: Women are always doing dumb stuff to their faces that (they think) makes them look more attractive. So it’s refreshing to see men being just as ridiculous.

And before the ladies come at me, let me clarify: You have a right to do whatever you want to your own body. Do whatever makes you feel good. A little botox never hurt nobody!

But in 2023, beauty routines have evolved into full-on facial reconstruction surgeries, tattooed eyebrows, fillers and lips so swollen it looks like they’ve been attacked by a swarm of angry bees. Everyone looks like Wal-Mart brand Kim Kardashians.

There’s a woman on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (my guilty pleasure) with so much work done on her face, it’s legitimately hilarious.

My husband put it perfectly: “She looks like Mrs. Potato Head.”

But if you do choose to go for the plastic potato look, please see a professional and do it safely.

As far as the bone smashing thing, I have a somewhat Darwinian view: If you’re dumb enough to beat yourself with a hammer, I’m not going to stop you. You deserve whatever awful thing happens to your face.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Weighs In On Donald Trump

When Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County Jail in August, the former president listed his height at 6’3, and his weight at a nice, cut, lean 215 pounds.

Well, most of us aren’t buying those measurements — including Arnold Schwarzenegger. Ah-nold went on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and suggested Trump might be closer to 315.

Solid muscle, of course.

And in unfunny, Left-wing-shilling late night fashion, Arnold also threw some jabs when Kimmel asked if he thought it was “possible” that Trump was honest about his weight.

“Yeah, as much as it’s possible that there is no climate change,” Schwarzenegger answered. “And as much as it’s possible that we don’t need to really reduce pollution.”

Arnold @Schwarzenegger on Trump claiming to be 215 lbs… pic.twitter.com/woKLWlw8Lw — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) October 3, 2023

Gag.

Thank goodness the writers are back so we can get more top-tier comedy like that.

Meanwhile, Trump is hard at work on his 215-pound physique. During a court lunch break yesterday, TMZ spotted security carrying in six YUGE bags of McDonald’s.

WATCH: Donald Trump seen ordering mountains of McDonald's during court lunch break👀 pic.twitter.com/GbBnr8eh5q — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 2, 2023

Taylor Swift’s Shorts Sell Out

Love her, hate her or completely sick of her, you can’t deny that everything Taylor Swift touches turns to gold.

It turns out Swifties will buy anything associated with their favorite pop star: albums, merch, concert tickets, movie tickets, Travis Kelce jerseys and — apparently — wildly overpriced jean shorts.

Taylor wore a pair of denim shorts to Sunday night’s Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium. And by Monday morning, those same shorts were completely sold out online.

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The jorts were being sold on Farfetch for a whopping $1,213. But they were 50% off the night of the game. What a bargain!

These companies should really pay her commission. If I were her, I wouldn’t touch a product in public without drawing up a brand deal first. Not that she needs the extra money, but goodness, her fans are a gold mine.

If you missed out on the Taylor jorts, though, don’t worry. That same company still has these bad boys in stock for the low, low price of $595.

Get ’em while they’re hot.

