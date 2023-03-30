NPR Tries To Argue There Isn’t Enough Science To Say Biological Males Have Athletic Advantage Over Females

Videos by OutKick

National Public Radio (NPR) began the week dismissing the biological differences between males and females, in support of biological men competing against female competitors in athletics.

NPR opposed an international governing body banning trans athletes from female competition, tweeting:

“The international governing body for track and field will ban trans women athletes from elite women’s competitions, citing a priority for fairness over inclusion, despite limited scientific research involving elite trans athletes.”

Limited research, you say?

Swift backlash from common sense folks — those who didn’t need new data to conclude men and women are not biologically equal — prompted the outlet to issue a correction.

A half-correction that is:

“Correction: An earlier tweet incorrectly stated there is limited scientific evidence of physical advantage. Existing research shows that higher levels of testosterone do impact athletic performance. But there’s limited research involving elite trans athletes in competition,” the outlet’s official Twitter account noted on Sunday afternoon.”

Sound journalism continues from the publicly funded. NPR is only partly convinced that men have a physical advantage over women.

Lia Thomas (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Perhaps NPR ought to speak to a voice that could provide the scientific perspective it purports the conversation lacks.

Such as orthopedic surgeon Mary O’Connor.

O’Connor examined the evolution of trans athletes for a conversation with Fox News this week. She concluded that even when male athletes turn to hormonal drugs that suppress testosterone levels, those remedies do not level the playing field.

“One of the things that’s important for us to recognize is that the sex differences between males and females actually start in utero,” O’Connor explained to Fox News.

“And then, of course, at puberty, those changes are accelerated in males because of testosterone, and so males are bigger and stronger, but they also have greater heart and lung capacity and stronger bones.”

There is absolutely a physical advantage. There’s no question the science is clear, O’Connor concludes.

If such reasoning does not suffice, perhaps a former mediocre male swimmer rewriting the record book in female competition will.

If not, perhaps NPR could believe the women who have had to play with or against trans women.

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines recently detailed the girls had to change naked in a locker room with Lia Thomas, who strutted around with male genitalia.

Does NPR need a scientific look at possible outcomes of sweaty biological men showering with women?

Joe Rogan said it best Tuesday:

“What they’ve done to those other girls that are competing against [trans] is just a f*cking crime. It’s horrible.”

Adding, “imagine if you’re a biological woman, you are working your ass off. You are fully dedicated to being the best of the best. You’re dotting all your I’s and crossing all your T’s. You are watching your die … are watching your recovery. You are fucking trying. And this person who just decides they’re a woman with testosterone flowing through their body for their entire life — just dominates you. It’s f*cking maddening.”

The science and common sense agree.

A pot-smoking podcast host can see that. But the supposedly credible, oft-cited NPR cannot.