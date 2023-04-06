NPR Offended By ‘US State-Affiliated Media’ Label From Twitter

Videos by OutKick

Twitter labeled National Public Radio (NPR) “US state-affiliated media” on its platform this week.

The policy for said label states the following:

“State-affiliated media is defined as outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

As Chief Twit Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday, “seems accurate” in regards to NPR.

The label offended NPR, of course. The outlet responded with a post asking readers to please believe it’s an independent journalistic outfit:

“NPR operates independently of the U.S. government. And while federal money is important to the overall public media system, NPR gets less than 1% of its annual budget, on average, from federal sources.”

“It is unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way,” NPR concludes.

As unacceptable as the journalism NPR produces.

The outlet claims the elimination of federal funding would result in” fewer programs, less journalism — especially local journalism.”

Yet such a sentence serves as a pronounced reason to cease the federal funding of NPR.

National Public Radio is not a credible news source. It uses taxpayer dollars to push liberal propaganda.

Just last week, NPR tried to argue that biological men do not have an athletic advantage over women.

NPR opposed an international governing body banning trans athletes from female competition, by falsely claiming there’s a lack of “scientific evidence” to suggest as much.

As OutKick explained, A) There are mountains of scientific evidence to show the biological differences between males and females. B) Who needs scientific evidence to understand why men should not change naked in a locker room full of women?

NPR eventually issued a half-correction for its claim.

And still, such an argument wasn’t even the blackest eye of the year for NPR. That came on July 4 when the site broke its 33-year tradition of reading the text of the Declaration of Independence to instead devote a lengthy segment on Thomas Jefferson’s relationship with a slave.

State-affiliated media, by definition.

But humiliating, oft propagandistic, and a shill for the establishment Left would have been more astute labels for NPR.