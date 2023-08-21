Novak Djokovic Completes Incredible Comeback In Cincinnati Open Final To Avenge Wimbledon Loss To Carlos Alcaraz

Videos by OutKick

Last month, Carlos Alcaraz upset Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final to capture his second Grand Slam title. The 20-year-old Alcaraz is a rising young star in the sport of tennis and the current No. 1 player in the World in ATP rankings.

In the final tune-up prior to the US Open, many of the best players in tennis headed to Cincinnati for the 2023 Western & Southern Open (also known as the Cincinnati Open or Cincinnati Masters).

The two players that made their way to the final were, of course, Alcaraz and Djokovic. That set up a perfect rematch between the two players who met in the Wimbledon final.

In their Wimbledon battle, Djokovic smoked Alcaraz in the first set, 6-1. Alcaraz then won the second set in a tiebreaker before returning the 6-1 favor in the third set.

Djokovic captured the fourth set, forcing a deciding fifth set. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in that final set, 6-4.

The Western & Southern Open got off to a different start. This time, Alcaraz took the first-set lead with a 6-4 win. That’s an important set because unlike Wimbledon, this tournament only uses three sets to determine match winners.

Alcaraz appeared poised to win the tournament in straight sets. He broke Djokovic early in the set and jumped to a 4-2 lead. Alcaraz just needed to hold serve twice and he would capture back-to-back victories over Novak Djokovic heading into the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

And, Alcaraz is the reigning US Open champion. A win over Djokovic in Cincinnati would have given Alcaraz a significant mental edge heading into September’s final Grand Slam event.

And Djokovic appeared to be suffering badly from the heat in Cincinnati.

But then Djokovic reminded everyone that he’s still got a lot of gas left in the tank at age 36.

After winning his own serve, he broke Alcaraz back to even the set at 4-4. The men each held serve the rest of the set, forcing a tiebreaker.

Alcaraz actually had a championship point during the tiebreaker. But Djokovic fended it off and went on to win the second set.

And in the third and deciding set, the veteran’s experience paid off. With the set tied at three games a piece, Djokovic scored a crucial break.

He nearly won the tournament with a second break, but Alcaraz showed why he’s tennis’ best young player.

And then Alcaraz showed absolutely incredible resolve. Djokovic served for the match with a 5-4 lead in the final set. The two men entered deuce. And Djokovic had two championship points.

Alcaraz saved them both and eventually broke Djokovic.

Then, Alcaraz nearly coughed the break right back. But he saved four break points from Djokovic and held serve.

Djokovic held serve back and the match headed to a final-set tiebreak. Because there was no other way for it to end.

And, in the end, through the heat and the exhaustion, the 36-year-old outlasted the 20-year-old. Novak Djokovic captured the Cincinnati Open for the third time in his career.

These two men continue to engage in absolutely incredible matches against one another. Most tennis fans are probably hoping to see another rematch in the final of the US Open on Sunday, September 10.