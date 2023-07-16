Videos by OutKick

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz played to an all-time Wimbledon Final on Sunday. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds met on Centre Court in front of a star-studded, rowdy crowd.

Scenes at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club were tremendous.

Djokovic came out hot and took the first set 6-1. Alcaraz battled back to take the second set 7-6 on tiebreak.

It looked as though the reigning champion was going to repeat (for a third time) if things had gone the other way. But they didn’t and the match was split at one set apiece.

Alcaraz roars back! 💪



The world No.1 takes the second set 7-6(6)#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Zj5FxBwOfl — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

The third set was not as close, but it was equally as exhilarating.

Alcaraz broke Djokovic during a fifth game that saw 13 deuces and lasted 26 minutes — one of the longest games in the storied tournament’s history. He went on to win the set 6-1 and took the lead.

Djokovic needed to win the fourth set to force a fifth and did so with a fantastic break.

The emotions were running high as the two highest seeds entered into the deciding set.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz’s war continued!

With the fifth set tied at one game a piece, it was Djokovic who served to Alcaraz. The latter broke the former to take the lead on an exhilarating rally that had a little bit of everything, including a slip.

Fans on Centre Court at Wimbledon broke out into loud boos after the point came to a close.

Djokovic was pissed and did not care to keep his anger a secret.

The 39-year-old walked over to the net and smashed his racquet on a post. Fans let him hear it.

Djokovic received a code violation for the offense and left a literal dent in the pole.

He also injured himself in the process. Djokovic was flexing and moving his wrist for a few points after the smash as if to make sure it was alright.

The incident did not stop him from continuing forward. It did stop his racquet from doing so.

LA detailed view of Novak Djokovic of Serbia’s smashed racket during the Men’s Singles Final against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Djokovic had the crowd against him for most of the match. That was especially true during and after the racquet smash.

Alcaraz went on to defeat Djokovic.

The point that caused Djokovic to unleash his frustration was the deciding factor. Alcaraz broke him, and never gave back the lead.

The Spanish sensation has done it 🇪🇸@carlosalcaraz triumphs over Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an all-time classic#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sPGLXr2k99 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

As soon as he won, the young Spaniard took off into the stands to celebrate.

Sunday’s match was an all-time classic at four hours and 42 minutes!