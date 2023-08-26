Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman Has His ‘Rib Necklace’ Completed, Wearing A Body Part Around His Neck In Dublin

Videos by OutKick

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman got his first start as the Irish starting quarterback on Saturday in Dublin, while also wearing a body part around his neck. Yes, you read that right, which stems from two surgeries the former Wake Forest QB had to undergo last season.

Hartman transferred to South Bend this past offseason after four years at Wake Forest, but his path to play in 2022 was complicated. He was diagnosed with a blood clot just prior to the season, forcing him to undergo multiple surgeries to fix the problem.

After developing a blood clot in his subclavian vein, the first procedure took care of the clot, while the second surgery was to release pressure off the vein.

This led to doctors having to remove one of his ribs.

Being the gritty football player he is, Sam Hartman asked to keep the rib, as a reminder of the obstacles he had to overcome to play.

Sam Hartman’s Mom Turned His Rib Into A Necklace

Being that he wanted to keep a part of his story close to his heart, the quarterback put the rib in his freezer at home. The plan all-along was to have his mom turn it into a necklace for him to wear at all times, including the season-opener against Navy.

After a few months of work, his mom finally finished the body part necklace for her son, drawing the attention of the college football world.

He ran out onto the field in Dublin wearing a piece of his body around his neck, in front of over 40,000 Notre Dame fans. Not only did it provide motivation, it might have added a little luck for the Irish. Notre Dame led 21-0 in the second quarter, as the offensive line manhandled the Navy Midshipmen.

As for that necklace, the Fighting Irish social media team did a great job showcasing Hartman’s new jewelry.

We’ll see how much success Sam Hartman has at Notre Dame, but he has already solidified himself as one of the toughest quarterbacks in college football.

That’s one priceless necklace for the Irish quarterback.