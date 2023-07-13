Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman Provides Update On Necklace Made From His Surgically-Removed Rib

Videos by OutKick

Sam Hartman was one of the best stories in college football last season. The former Wake Forest quarterback, who sent shockwaves throughout the sport by transferring to Notre Dame during the offseason, almost had to retire from the sport all together.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman looks on during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game.

(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hartman, who missed the first week of his fifth-year with the Demon Deacons, was diagnosed with a blood clot prior to the season. As a result, his redshirt junior year and career were in jeopardy.

The diagnosis came in August and, fortunately, he responded to treatment even better than expected.

Sam developed a blood clot in the subclavian vein. This condition is known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, or effort thrombosis. We suspect this occurred as a result of a previous infection that eventually caused inflammation. After our diagnosis on August 9, we first did a procedure to remove the blood clot. Secondly, we performed surgery to eliminate the pressure on the vein and then dilated the vein. — Sam Hartman’s surgeon Julie Freischlag

Hartman was able to return for Week 2 against Vanderbilt and led Wake to a 6-5 record in his time as the starting quarterback. In that time, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback completed 63% of his passes for 3,421 yards and 35 touchdowns.

And he did so without one of his ribs.

Hartman had to have one of his ribs removed as part of his two preseason procedures.

Sam Hartman’s rib will follow him to Notre Dame.

The rib is still in Hartman’s possession, even after joining his new program in South Bend.

Rather, it is currently in his mother’s possession.

Hartman revealed back in December that the surgically-removed rib was in his freezer at home. It was, and still is, his plan to have it turned into a necklace.

Sam Hartman just revealed that he had to have a rib removed and he now has it in his refrigerator and plans to get it made into a necklace. Also he shaved his beard. This is all so disturbing. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 3, 2022

Hartman wants to be able to wear his own rib — that was one inside of his body — around his neck. And apparently that dream is not long from becoming reality.

The 23-year-old Fighting Irish signal-caller provided an update on his rib Thursday. His mom is taking close care of the bone, which will become a necklace before the regular season begins.

Sam Hartman says his mom is currently in possession of his removed rib and working on turning it into a necklace, which should be ready in a few weeks. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 13, 2023

Hartman has an opportunity to do one of the most psychotic (in a good way) things of all-time. Imagine if he marched out onto the field for Week 0 against Navy in Ireland wearing his own rib?!

That would be an iconic moment.