4* Notre Dame Commit Buries Michigan With Just One Word After Win Over Ohio State

Notre Dame commit Cam Williams is not interested in flipping to Michigan. He made that abundantly clear with just one word over the weekend.

With the college football regular season over and bowl season still a few weeks away, recruiting is in full swing. Coaches are scrambling during the “down time” to get their classes in tact for this year, as well as lay the groundwork for next year.

Williams is the latter. A four-star recruit from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver committed to play for the Fighting Irish in June as part of the Class of 2024. He can ball!