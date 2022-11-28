4* Notre Dame Commit Buries Michigan With Just One Word After Win Over Ohio State

Notre Dame commit Cam Williams is not interested in flipping to Michigan. He made that abundantly clear with just one word over the weekend.
With the college football regular season over and bowl season still a few weeks away, recruiting is in full swing. Coaches are scrambling during the “down time” to get their classes in tact for this year, as well as lay the groundwork for next year.
Williams is the latter. A four-star recruit from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver committed to play for the Fighting Irish in June as part of the Class of 2024. He can ball!
Williams chose Notre Dame over offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Virginia Tech and Missouri, among others. Among those “others” is Michigan.
The Wolverines were interested in Williams and rightfully so. However, he is not interested in them.
Over the weekend, Michigan took down Ohio State for the second year in a row. It was a dominant win that likely secured a College Football Playoff appearance.
After the game, a Wolverines fan broke the golden rule— never tweet at recruits.
“Michigan fan account” tweeted at the Notre Dame commit and asked him if he wanted in on what Jim Harbaugh and company have cooking in Ann Arbor. Williams does not and made that abundantly clear with just one word.
There is a lot of time for things to move and change in recruiting. Williams could decide that he does want to play for Michigan. He has almost 14 months to make that decision.
But with that being said, it’s pretty clear that Williams is not going to flip. He could not have shown any less excitement about the prospect of playing at the Big House in maize and blue.
“nope” — LOL.