Michigan’s Sixth-Year Punter Goes Scorched Earth On Ohio State After Wolverines Plant Flag At Midfield

Michigan beat Ohio State for the second consecutive year in football on Saturday afternoon. The win marked the first time that the Wolverines have won back-to-back rivalry games since 1999/2000 and it came in statement fashion.

After going down 20-17 at halftime, Jim Harbaugh’s team rallied for 28 points in the second half and held Ryan Day’s offense to just three. As a result, Michigan controls its destiny and is confidently in the driver’s seat for a College Football Playoff birth.

While one New Jersey bettor is down bad after wagering a small fortune on the Buckeyes, that is not the case for the Wolverines. The celebration is on.

To make a statement after the win, a group of Michigan players took their team flag over to the visiting fans as sad Ohio State fans headed for the exit.

The most surreal sports moment of my life: pic.twitter.com/OMTVyVnnZI — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 26, 2022

Not long thereafter, the Wolverines turned around and ran out to midfield. Upon arriving at the 50-yard-line, they planted their flag on the Ohio State logo to establish their dominance.

It is one of the most vicious things that a team can do after a road rivalry game.

If planting the flag wasn’t enough, Michigan’s sixth-year punter Brad Robbins (who is known for his legendary handlebar mustache) decided to burn it down online. He went full scorched earth.

Ohio State didn’t have an excuse for losing to Michigan.

Last year, when Ohio State lost, quarterback C.J. Stroud said that his team was dealing with an outbreak of the flu within the locker room. Others pointed to bad weather. Others said that the Buckeyes did not take the Wolverines seriously.

Robbins made reference to each of last year’s “excuses” after winning again in 2022. He also told Ohio State to “hold this L.”

Also hold this..



great TEAM win!!! pic.twitter.com/pq7MrxOUFv — Brad Robbins (@__BR91) November 26, 2022

With the loss, the Buckeyes likely sit just outside of College Football Playoff contention. If that wasn’t bad enough, the Michigan flag was planted on their midfield logo and Robbins added salt to the wound.