College Football Bettor Who Placed Huge Wager Is Down Bad After Losing Small Fortune On Ohio State

Ohio State likely eliminated itself from College Football Playoff contention with Saturday’s loss to Michigan. It also lost one bettor a lot of money.

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches on during the fourth quarter of a loss against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

The Buckeyes and Wolverines both entered the weekend at 11-0. The former were ranked No. 2, while the latter were ranked No. 3.

Whichever team won was going to play for a Big Ten Championship and would all-but cement itself as one of the four teams to compete for a national championship. Whichever team lost was not going to have a chance at the Big Ten title, and will probably sit on the outside looking in at the top four.

Needless to say, the stakes were high for a game that is already full of deep-rooted history and passion.

Despite the equal, undefeated records of both programs, Ohio State closed as eight-point favorites. In this instance, though, the spread doesn’t matter.

According to Action Network, one sports bettor in New Jersey placed $753,535 on the Buckeyes to win outright. It was the largest college football bet that WynnBET Casino and Sportsbook had taken in 2022.

Because the odds were so heavily in the home team’s favor, if Ohio State was to win, the bettor would have netted $239,214.

That did not happen. Michigan rolled on the road. It wasn’t a blowout, but it wasn’t close.

As a result, the New Jersey bettor lost every cent of his or her bet. All $754,535. Gone. Just like that.

To make matters even worse, the Buckeyes were winning at halftime and scored just three points in the final 30 minutes. The sports bettor in the Garden State surely had a lot of hope as both teams went into the locker room, only to have Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy wave goodbye to his three-quarters of a million dollars in the second half.

Brutal.