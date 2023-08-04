Notre Dame Unlikely To Join A Conference In Latest Round Of Realignment Chaos: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

It appears Notre Dame is content watching realignment chaos unfold instead of getting involved.

The PAC-12 is dissolving before fans’ eyes, Colorado is going to the Big 12, Arizona and possibly Utah and Arizona State are expected to follow and all eyes are on Oregon and Washington possibly joining the Big Ten.

It’s a disaster for George Kliavkoff and the PAC-12. It appears the conference could very easily not exist in a year.

With Oregon and Washington trending towards joining the B1G, it’s worth asking if the Fighting Irish would jump at the chance to join a conference.

It appears the answer is no. Pete Thamel reported late Thursday afternoon that Big Ten expansion won’t “impact Notre Dame’s view on independence.”

Translation: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish aren’t joining the Big Ten.

Sources: Any potential changes in the Big Ten are not expected to impact Notre Dame’s view on independence. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 3, 2023

Notre Dame reportedly staying independent.

The Big Ten adding the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is the ultimate goal of the conference, and it’s not a secret.

It’s in the perfect geographic location, the school is prestigious with great history, the program has millions of fans across the country and the academics are solid.

Notre Dame is the perfect fit for the Big Ten culturally, academically and for sports. The Big Ten would do just about anything to lure the Fighting Irish away from their independent status.

Will Notre Dame ever join a conference? Will the Fighting Irish join the Big Ten? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The situation in college sports is incredibly fluid right now. Nothing is stable, and it really does feel like fans have entered uncharted territory.

The PAC-12 is on the absolute brink, the Big 12 appears to have secured its future in surprising fashion and the Big Ten might be ready to welcome some new national brands.

It makes sense people would wonder if Notre Dame would also be brought in, but it’s unlikely to happen. The Fighting Irish didn’t seem interested last summer, and it appears that the holding pattern won’t change.

Notre Dame reportedly not interested in joining a conference. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Now, could ND join a conference down the road? Sure. Some might argue it’s inevitable at some point, but for now, the Fighting Irish seem content remaining independent.