Notre Dame Coach Breaks His Silence On Being Underdogs Against Ohio State

Marcus Freeman couldn’t care less about Notre Dame being underdogs against Ohio State.

The #2 Buckeyes and #5 Fighting Irish will do battle Saturday night in Columbus, and despite Notre Dame only being ranked a few spots lower, Freeman’s squad is a massive dog.

As of Monday afternoon, Ohio State is a -17.5 favorite on FanDuel, but Freeman doesn’t want to hear it.

“I’m gonna write that down. You said 17.5 points, right? We’ll use that in a team meeting today. It’s good to know,” Freeman told the press when talking about the absolutely massive spread, according to the Action Network.

This is really the only angle Marcus Freeman can take. Don’t squabble with the press or anyone else about the spread.

Let the books do their thing, and all Freeman can do is focus on getting the Fighting Irish for their biggest game of the season Saturday night under the lights.

Having said that, there isn’t much working in Notre Dame’s favor, and it’s very easy to imagine the Fighting Irish getting absolutely torched when Freeman’s guys visit Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes probably have the most electric offense in America, and if C.J. Stroud is on his game, Notre Dame’s defense has no shot of stopping the passing game OSU will throw at them.

Just don’t tell any of this or talk about the spread to Marcus Freeman. He’s busy figuring out a way to not get embarrassed by the Buckeyes this weekend.