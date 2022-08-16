Notre Dame is reportedly nearing a decision on the future of the Fighting Irish.

Ever since UCLA and USC made the jump to the Big Ten, there has been serious speculation about whether or not Notre Dame would ultimately also join the B1G.

The massive windfall on the horizon for the Big Ten once a new media deal is inked makes the conference only more intriguing to the Irish.

Notre Dame will likely remain independent. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, Notre Dame will likely remain independent and reach a new media deal with NBC that pays around $60 million annually, according to John Ourand.

Despite not joining the B1G, fans of the Fighting Irish can expect more games against Big Ten teams now that everyone involved will be tied to NBC.

So, Notre Dame keeps their independence, but fans can expect to see significant crossover in scheduling.

Notre Dame isn’t expected to join the Big Ten. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

All things considered, this decision from Notre Dame if it becomes official isn’t overly surprising. For the past couple weeks, all signs have pointed to the Fighting Irish opting to not join the B1G for the time being.

How much money will Notre Dame’s new media deal be worth? (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It had been speculated the program could have earned $75 million annually from NBC, but given the fact some of the Fighting Irish games don’t put up monster ratings, $60 million is what the team can expect, according to the same report.

Will Notre Dame ever join a conference? (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Now, eyes will turn west to see if the Big Ten targets Oregon or any other team with Notre Dame choosing to sit out realignment for the time being.