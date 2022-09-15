The start to Marcus Freeman’s tenure as head coach at Notre Dame has not gone particularly well, but it may have come with a caveat. He was not officially announced as Catholic.

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Freeman, who took over from Brian Kelly (who is Catholic) during the offseason, is coaching at one of the largest Catholic institutions of higher education in the world. Notre Dame University’s official website even says that it is is “a place defined by its Catholic character.”

But its head football coach previously did not practice the religion publicly and went 0-3 during his first three games. That is no longer the case.

Marcus Freeman is officially received by the Catholic Church

The 36-year-old began the process when he first arrived in South Bend in 2021. He was officially received into the Catholic Church on Sunday.

“Welcome to our newest Catholic, Marcus Freeman,” read an announcement in the Sept. 11 bulletin published by St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, Indiana. It also said that Freeman had prepared with Father Nate Wills, C.S.C., chaplain of the football team.

The announcement was accompanied with a photo that welcomed him into the church. He stood alongside four priests, including Father John Jenkins, C.S.C., Notre Dame University’s president.

Marcus Freeman is received into the Catholic Church. (courtesy: St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, Indiana)

According to the Catholic News Agency, Freeman entered the church in August prior to football season. It was not officially announced until after the Marshall loss last weekend.

Perhaps now that it is official, things will start to turn around for the Irish. Maybe their head coach needs to be officially received and announced into the Catholic Church before they can start to win.

Freeman, whose wife and six children are Catholic, has always been of Christian faith. However, he was not part of the Catholic Church.

Since taking over at Notre Dame, Freeman has already changed things from his predecessor. Kelly had previously rescheduled the team Mass for the night prior to games.

Under Freeman, before home games, the Irish will go to Mass together at the Basilica, leave through the ‘God, Country, Notre Dame’ door, and to Notre Dame Stadium as a team. That was always the case prior to Kelly’s arrival and will be the case under Freeman, who is now a part of the Catholic Church.