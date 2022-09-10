Unsuspecting Referee Gets Bulldozed As Sad Notre Dame Fans Mourn $1.25 Million Upset Loss To Marshall

The third game of the Marcus Freeman era did not go well in South Bend. Nor did it go well for one of the officials.

Entering the game at 0-1 after a season-opening loss to Ohio State, Notre Dame returned home to face Marshall on Saturday. Out of the gates, it was clear that it was going to be a battle.

It was 9-7 at halftime with the home team down by two. They briefly regained the lead early in the fourth quarter but gave it right back to the Thundering Herd.

Former Utah State and Texas Tech transfer quarterback Henry Colombi is in first year as the starter in West Virginia. He closed out an 11-play, 94-yard drive with the biggest touchdown pass of his career.

This Marshall upset will henceforth be known as ‘The Henry Colombi Game’ pic.twitter.com/orjTNviSsh — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) September 10, 2022

Not long thereafter, the Irish turned the ball back over and Marshall scored on a pick-six.

Notre Dame fans in attendance were distraught.

pic.twitter.com/hHVO0kxa8a — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 10, 2022

As was Freeman, who took over for Brian Kelly during the offseason.

In the end, Notre Dame lost to an unranked opponent at home and paid the team that won $1.25 million.

Marshall was paid $1.25 million to travel to #8 Notre Dame today.



They just beat the Irish 26-21. pic.twitter.com/yspDCSYINW — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 10, 2022

Notre Dame Sideline Not So Safe

They weren’t the only ones who were down bad. As was an official who got absolutely rocked.

As the Irish tried to come back during the final 15 minutes, quarterback Tyler Buchner scrambled toward the sideline for a first down. While getting out of bounds, he ran over the down judge.

The official never saw it coming.

The sideline crew member getting flattened perfectly sums up Notre Dame football today. pic.twitter.com/WaMF0INZI2 — Matt (@theMattyPenny) September 10, 2022

It was a tough day to be in Indiana, unless you were visiting from The Mountain State.

As Could Ee Expected, Notre Dame Got Memed Into Oblivion.

Tough day to be a Golden Domer. Tough day to be a down judge.