Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick Stepping Down In 2024; NBC TV Exec To Fill Irish Job

The man who got close to restoring Notre Dame football to its storied glory, athletic director Jack Swarbrick, will step down in early 2024, according to Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated.

Swarbrick, 69, took over in 2008 and hired Cincinnati football coach Brian Kelly in 2010. Kelly led the Fighting Irish closer to a national championship at any time since Notre Dame’s last one in 1988 under Lou Holtz. The Irish lost in the BCS national championship game to Alabama in the 2012 season. But Kelly led the Irish to the College Football Playoffs in the 2018 season before losing to Clemson in a semifinal. Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU after the 2021 season.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick looks on during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game in 2022. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Swarbrick is not retiring and said he has one more career move in him.

Notre Dame To Have Jack Swarbrick Mentor Replacement

Irish alum and NBC Sports Group chairman Pete Bevacqua, 52, will replace Swarbrick. A former walk-on punter under Holtz, Bevacqua will become a special assistant to school president and reverend John Jenkins on July 1. Swarbrick will mentor Bevacqua until the transfer of power.

ND has had an exclusive television deal with NBC since 1991 that expires in 2024. Bevacqua was president of NBC Sports from 2018 until last year when he became chairman. He previously was the CEO of the PGA, which has been in the news lately.

“This is a dream come true,” Bevacqua said. “With the exception of my family, nothing means more to me than Notre Dame.”