Big Ten Basketball Game Canceled Because Of COVID In 2023

The Wisconsin/Northwestern game has been called off because of COVID-19.

While most of the sports world doesn’t even think about COVID anymore and rightfully so, Northwestern has now had to cancel two straight games because of the virus.

First, the Wildcats couldn’t play against Iowa. Now, the Wisconsin Badgers announced Thursday night the game scheduled for Saturday “will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.”

It’s 2023, and we’re still out here canceling events because of COVID-19. Remember when everyone was told once the vaccine came out this stuff wouldn’t happen again? What happened to that?

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin won’t happen.

Northwestern hasn’t revealed how many players are positive or simply not able to play. There are 13 guys listed on the team’s roster.

As long as five of them are able to go, the game should 100% happen. If Northwestern can put a starting five out on the court, there’s literally no reason to not play. It was previously reported the Wildcats had six guys ready to go against Iowa. That was several days ago, which means some should have cleared protocols.

It’s January 2023. It’s not March 2020. The idea we should be canceling major sporting events over COVID-19 is insane at this point in the game.

Northwestern/Wisconsin game canceled because of COVID. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Northwestern can’t field a team, head coach Chris Collins should come out and explain in detail exactly why. Collins should tell the public the state of his roster and why there’s not five guys ready to go. Does he simply not want to play walk-ons? Does he not want to risk losing with a depleted roster?

Those are fair questions that deserve to be answered. If you’re going to cancel events because of COVID at this point, the public and fans are owed answers.

Yet, Northwestern doesn’t seem interested in sharing much information at all about the state of the roster.

Northwestern has COVID-19 problems and won’t play Wisconsin Saturday. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

We simply can’t accept situations like this without asking some questions. It’s January 2023, and we should be long past the point of canceling sporting events over COVID.