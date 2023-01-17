Northwestern-Iowa College Basketball Game Postponed Due To Covid, Seriously, In 2023

Welcome to 2023 where we’re still postponing sporting events due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The Northwestern-Iowa men’s college basketball game scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City was officially postponed on Tuesday with the Wildcats reportedly dealing with an outbreak.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Northwestern was down to just six available players heading into Wednesday’s contest. The Big Ten will reportedly look to reschedule the game, but it is not a guarantee that it will be made up at a later date.

We seemed to be past postponing and canceling events due to positive COVID tests, but that apparently isn’t the case.

The last time we saw the virus impact college sports was in 2021 when Duke, UCLA, and other college hoops programs canceled multiple games early in the season.

Northwestern has postponed its game with Iowa due to a COVID outbreak.

Northwestern is 12-5 on the year and the Wildcats are assuredly not purposefully ducking the meeting with the 12-6 Hawkeyes.

Northwestern’s press release announcing the postponed game consisted of only two sentences and cited “COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program” as the reasoning behind the postponement.

It is unclear whether over half the Northwestern team has tested positive and/or has symptoms or a contact tracing protocol has caused the postponement.

If it’s the latter, questions must be asked about why protocols are in place to keep college athletes – most of which are likely vaccinated – from playing a basketball game.