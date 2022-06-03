Northwestern Softball Star Squats Like a Champ

Rachel Lewis, a graduate student and utility player on the Northwestern women’s softball team, puts in her time at the gym — and she’s got the video to prove it.

Last year, Lewis stacked three hundred pounds on the bar and got to work. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Lewis (@rlewis_11)

She squats carefully, maintains good form, and returns the bar to the rack like a boss.

And all her hard work both on and off the field has clearly paid off. Lewis won the 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year award, broke the Northwestern home run record a couple of months ago, and contributed a dinger against softball powerhouse Oklahoma in the women’s college world series this past Thursday.

The Sooners ultimately prevailed 13-2.

Lewis and the rest of the Wildcats face UCLA on Friday evening. Both teams have one loss, so the loser of this game goes home empty.

By the way, if you’ve never tuned in to the women’s college world series, you should check it out. It’s a double-elimination tournament, which gives fans many opportunities to watch competitive games. Plus, the atmosphere at the USA Hall of Fame Complex can’t be beat.

UCLA/Northwestern kicks things off this evening at 7 pm ET, and Oregon St./Arizona follow at 9:30 pm ET on ESPN.