North Face Ad Featuring Drag Queen Inviting Everyone To ‘Come Out’ Goes Viral

The North Face is asking Bud Light to hold its beer and telling Target, watch this!

The outdoor clothing company isn’t letting the extreme backlash against both chains stop them from rolling out their annual Pride month commercial, which once again features drag queen Wyn Wiley, known professionally as Pattie Gonia.

In fact, not only is North Face not deterred by the pretty universal vitriol against Bud Light right now — they appear to be doubling down!

In the company’s newest ad, ‘Gonia’ bursts onto the screen in a rainbow dress and declares himself “a real-life homosexual” before inviting everyone to “come out” this summer.

And in case that didn’t convince you, he then promises there will be lesbians — and lesbians making art — along this ‘Summer of Pride’ hiking tour.

Who’s ready for some fun??

The North Face pride ad goes viral after Bud Light, Target boycotts

I’ll be honest with you, when I first saw that little gem going viral on Twitter on thought it was fake. Had to be.

But nope — upon further review, it’s a real North Face ad that’s become the company’s most viral post on Instagram for obvious reasons.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the clip had already received nearly 60,000 likes and over 9,000 comments — both positive and negative.

Several folks vowed to treat the company like a Bud Light and pour it down the drain, others called out the ad for being “forced,” and some applauded the company for sticking to its guns.

Personally, I can’t get past all the pronouns in the accompanying caption. No SHOT I’d be able to keep up with all of that on this hiking tour. My head would be spinning.

Anyway, if you’re in the market for something to do this summer and want to “gay sashay” across the nation, looks like The North Face’s Summer of Pride is for you.

And hey! Looks like the company is even appealing to children in this ad, so you can bring your kiddos along, too. Win-win.

On a totally unrelated note, Anheuser-Busch has lost over $15 billion in less than two months and Target is holding emergency meetings over its kids’ pride section.

It’s probably nothing, though.

Can anyone explain how the heck this ad helps @thenorthface sell outdoor clothes? They’re screaming at you to not buy their products if this violates your values. Accept their challenge. The North Face is owned by the VF Corporation which also owns Supreme, Vans, and Timberland. pic.twitter.com/9RwVljsa9N — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 24, 2023