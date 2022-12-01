UNC QB Drake Maye Earns Tons Of Awards After Incredible Season

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has earned some serious hardware after his incredible regular season.

The ACC announced Wednesday that Maye has been named ACC Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading the Tar Heels to a 9-3 season.

⭐ ACC Player of the Year

⭐ ACC Offensive Player of the Year

⭐ ACC Rookie of the Year

⭐ ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year @UNCFootball's Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/wz967RlidR — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 30, 2022

It’s not hard to understand why Drake Maye has earned so many impressive accolades. His numbers were outrageous during the 12-game regular season slate.

He passed for 3,847 yards, 35 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Maye never passed for fewer than 200 yards in a game all season, and threw for at least 300 yards in seven of the team’s 12 games.

Not only did he dominate through the air, but he also led UNC’s rushing attack. Drake Maye added a team-high 629 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

North Carolina QB Drake Maye put up monster stats all season. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The numbers are downright absurd, and he deserves every bit of praise and awards coming his way. It feels like it’s been a long time since we saw a freshman quarterback as electric as him.

In terms of pure entertainment, it might not have been since Johnny Manziel that a QB has set the field on fire. Now, will Maye win the Heisman? No, but that has more to do with the team being 9-3 than his numbers.

UNC QB Drake Maye earns several awards. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Drake Maye is a freak of nature and he’s proved it all season long. At the very least, he definitely deserves an invite to New York. It’d be borderline criminal to leave him out in the cold.